Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VanEck Africa Index ETF Buys Helios Towers PLC, Capitec Bank Holdings, First Quantum Minerals, Sells Naspers, Iamgold Corp, Endeavour Mining PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Africa Index ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Helios Towers PLC, Capitec Bank Holdings, First Quantum Minerals, Sibanye Stillwater, Northam Platinum Holdings, sells Naspers, Iamgold Corp, Endeavour Mining PLC, Northam Platinum during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Africa Index ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Africa Index ETF owns 75 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Africa Index ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+africa+index+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Africa Index ETF
  1. Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW) - 76,744 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55%
  2. Safaricom PLC (SCOM) - 10,900,300 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
  3. MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (MTNN) - 7,018,997 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
  4. Guaranty Trust Holding Co PLC (GTCO) - 42,287,379 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58%
  5. Naspers Ltd (NPN) - 16,137 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.49%
New Purchase: Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)

VanEck Africa Index ETF initiated holding in Helios Towers PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.54 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.71. The stock is now traded at around $1.574000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 518,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd (NPH)

VanEck Africa Index ETF initiated holding in Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $169.38 and $179.32, with an estimated average price of $173.53. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pepkor Holdings Ltd (PPH)

VanEck Africa Index ETF initiated holding in Pepkor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 93,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPI)

VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd by 206.96%. The purchase prices were between $1532.52 and $1913.17, with an estimated average price of $1755.63. The stock is now traded at around $1924.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM)

VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in First Quantum Minerals Ltd by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $28.85, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 88,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)

VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 52,811 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)

VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nedbank Group Ltd (NED)

VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in Nedbank Group Ltd by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $158.21 and $188.4, with an estimated average price of $172.74. The stock is now traded at around $167.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MultiChoice Group Ltd (MCG)

VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in MultiChoice Group Ltd by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $102 and $124.64, with an estimated average price of $116.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Northam Platinum Ltd (NHM)

VanEck Africa Index ETF sold out a holding in Northam Platinum Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.99 and $237.29, with an estimated average price of $209.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Africa Index ETF. Also check out:

1. VanEck Africa Index ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Africa Index ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Africa Index ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Africa Index ETF keeps buying
