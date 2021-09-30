VanEck Africa Index ETF Buys Helios Towers PLC, Capitec Bank Holdings, First Quantum Minerals, Sells Naspers, Iamgold Corp, Endeavour Mining PLC

New Purchases: HTWS, NPH, PPH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Helios Towers PLC, Capitec Bank Holdings, First Quantum Minerals, Sibanye Stillwater, Northam Platinum Holdings, sells Naspers, Iamgold Corp, Endeavour Mining PLC, Northam Platinum during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Africa Index ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Africa Index ETF owns 75 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW) - 76,744 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55% Safaricom PLC (SCOM) - 10,900,300 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (MTNN) - 7,018,997 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31% Guaranty Trust Holding Co PLC (GTCO) - 42,287,379 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58% Naspers Ltd (NPN) - 16,137 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.49%

VanEck Africa Index ETF initiated holding in Helios Towers PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.54 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.71. The stock is now traded at around $1.574000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 518,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Africa Index ETF initiated holding in Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $169.38 and $179.32, with an estimated average price of $173.53. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Africa Index ETF initiated holding in Pepkor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 93,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd by 206.96%. The purchase prices were between $1532.52 and $1913.17, with an estimated average price of $1755.63. The stock is now traded at around $1924.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in First Quantum Minerals Ltd by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $28.85, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 88,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 52,811 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in Nedbank Group Ltd by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $158.21 and $188.4, with an estimated average price of $172.74. The stock is now traded at around $167.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in MultiChoice Group Ltd by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $102 and $124.64, with an estimated average price of $116.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Africa Index ETF sold out a holding in Northam Platinum Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.99 and $237.29, with an estimated average price of $209.12.