VanEck Africa Index ETF Buys Helios Towers PLC, Capitec Bank Holdings, First Quantum Minerals, Sells Naspers, Iamgold Corp, Endeavour Mining PLC

- New Purchases: HTWS, NPH, PPH,
- Added Positions: CPI, ATW, GTCO, FM, JMIA, SBSW, GOLD, MTNN, MTN, FSR, ZENITH, SBK, AU, NED, SSL, NSTL, MCG, SLM, ABG, MMYT, MRP, APN, REM, VOD, OMU, BVT, DSY, RCL, CLS, AAL, SCATC, SHP, WHL, INVP, AVI, AMS, TBS, RMI, GFI, LHC, BID, KIO, BTG, NTC, MDC, GRT, EXX, RES, MTM, HMY, TFG, SPP, PIK, CML,
- Reduced Positions: NPN, IAG, EDV, IAM, CMGGF, SCOM, BCP, CEY, CSR, 03993, IVN, BOA, EQTY, EABL, E5H,
- Sold Out: NHM,
These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Africa Index ETF
- Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW) - 76,744 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55%
- Safaricom PLC (SCOM) - 10,900,300 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
- MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (MTNN) - 7,018,997 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
- Guaranty Trust Holding Co PLC (GTCO) - 42,287,379 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58%
- Naspers Ltd (NPN) - 16,137 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.49%
VanEck Africa Index ETF initiated holding in Helios Towers PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.54 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.71. The stock is now traded at around $1.574000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 518,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd (NPH)
VanEck Africa Index ETF initiated holding in Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $169.38 and $179.32, with an estimated average price of $173.53. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pepkor Holdings Ltd (PPH)
VanEck Africa Index ETF initiated holding in Pepkor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 93,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPI)
VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd by 206.96%. The purchase prices were between $1532.52 and $1913.17, with an estimated average price of $1755.63. The stock is now traded at around $1924.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM)
VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in First Quantum Minerals Ltd by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $28.85, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 88,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)
VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 52,811 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)
VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nedbank Group Ltd (NED)
VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in Nedbank Group Ltd by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $158.21 and $188.4, with an estimated average price of $172.74. The stock is now traded at around $167.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MultiChoice Group Ltd (MCG)
VanEck Africa Index ETF added to a holding in MultiChoice Group Ltd by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $102 and $124.64, with an estimated average price of $116.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Northam Platinum Ltd (NHM)
VanEck Africa Index ETF sold out a holding in Northam Platinum Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.99 and $237.29, with an estimated average price of $209.12.
