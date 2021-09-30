Logo
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Buys Polaris Inc, The Western Union Co, KLA Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, BlackRock Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Polaris Inc, The Western Union Co, KLA Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, sells Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, BlackRock Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Yum Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF owns 50 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+morningstar+wide+moat+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
  1. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 1,933,132 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,936,166 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
  3. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 666,458 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  4. Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 2,700,902 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.89%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 64,009 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63. The stock is now traded at around $399.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 254,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,109,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $679.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 146,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.82 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $103.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 960,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $40.43 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,989,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $288.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 310,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Polaris Inc (PII)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 119.42%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11. The stock is now traded at around $106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,374,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Western Union Co (WU)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 143.96%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 7,514,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Boeing Co by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 754,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,070,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Aspen Technology Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $147.97, with an estimated average price of $135.2. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,255,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $113.45 and $135.12, with an estimated average price of $126.79.

Reduced: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 51.35%. The sale prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $624.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF still held 155,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Cerner Corp (CERN)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF reduced to a holding in Cerner Corp by 47%. The sale prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF still held 1,040,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 46.48%. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF still held 2,119,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 45.75%. The sale prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $203.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF still held 437,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. Also check out:

1. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF keeps buying
