VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Buys Polaris Inc, The Western Union Co, KLA Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, BlackRock Inc

New Purchases: KLAC, MCHP, CHRW, LRCX, CPB, EFX,

Added Positions: WU, PII, BA, INTC, CMP, CTVA, AZPN, STZ, ZBH, MO, WFC, LMT, BLKB, MRK, K, BMY, D, BRK.B, GILD, RTX, BIIB, MDT, MAS, PM, KO, MCD, LNG, CMCSA, TYL, ICE, AMZN, EMR, VEEV,

Reduced Positions: NOW, CERN, PFE, GD, GOOGL, MSFT, TMO, ROP,

Sold Out: ADBE, BLK, NOC, YUM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Polaris Inc, The Western Union Co, KLA Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, sells Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, BlackRock Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Yum Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF owns 50 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 1,933,132 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,936,166 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 666,458 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 2,700,902 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 64,009 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63. The stock is now traded at around $399.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 254,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,109,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $679.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 146,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.82 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $103.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 960,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $40.43 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,989,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $288.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 310,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 119.42%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11. The stock is now traded at around $106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,374,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 143.96%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 7,514,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Boeing Co by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 754,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,070,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Aspen Technology Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $147.97, with an estimated average price of $135.2. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,255,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $113.45 and $135.12, with an estimated average price of $126.79.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 51.35%. The sale prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $624.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF still held 155,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF reduced to a holding in Cerner Corp by 47%. The sale prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF still held 1,040,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 46.48%. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF still held 2,119,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 45.75%. The sale prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $203.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF still held 437,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.