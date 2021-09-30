Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) Buys Dassault Systemes SE, STMicroelectronics NV, Ocado Group PLC, Sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, STMicroelectronics NV

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) Buys Dassault Systemes SE, STMicroelectronics NV, Ocado Group PLC, Sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, STMicroelectronics NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) (Current Portfolio) buys Dassault Systemes SE, STMicroelectronics NV, Ocado Group PLC, Benefit One Inc, Ceres Power Holdings PLC, sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, STMicroelectronics NV, WH Group, Aalberts NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds). As of 2021Q3, Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) owns 83 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+oppenheimer+v.i.+international+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund
  1. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 20,910 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  2. Hermes International SA (RMS) - 10,498 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.15%
  3. Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 395,899 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
  4. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 20,978 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  5. Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR) - 60,112 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%
New Purchase: Dassault Systemes SE (DSY)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 121,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: STMicroelectronics NV (0INB)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 91,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Benefit One Inc (2412)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Benefit One Inc. The purchase prices were between $3285 and $5910, with an estimated average price of $4210.71. The stock is now traded at around $4910.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 63,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Ceres Power Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $8.81 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 190,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alphawave IP Group PLC (AWE)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Alphawave IP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $4.52, with an estimated average price of $3.69. The stock is now traded at around $1.748000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 489,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zur Rose Group AG (ROSE)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Zur Rose Group AG. The purchase prices were between $315 and $427, with an estimated average price of $360.59. The stock is now traded at around $322.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in Ocado Group PLC by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 376,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in ConvaTec Group PLC by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $1.859500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,033,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $39.96, with an estimated average price of $35.75.

Sold Out: ECN Capital Corp (ECN)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in ECN Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Sold Out: Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in Blue Prism Group PLC. The sale prices were between $7.72 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Reduced: WH Group Ltd (00288)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in WH Group Ltd by 82.96%. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.98, with an estimated average price of $6.2. The stock is now traded at around $4.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 684,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Aalberts NV (AALB)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Aalberts NV by 27.13%. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $54.62, with an estimated average price of $50.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 118,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV (BOKA)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV by 72.1%. The sale prices were between $25.14 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $26.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 8,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider