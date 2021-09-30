Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) Buys Dassault Systemes SE, STMicroelectronics NV, Ocado Group PLC, Sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, STMicroelectronics NV

- New Purchases: DSY, 0INB, 2412, CWR, AWE, ROSE, HYQ,
- Added Positions: OCDO, FLTR, CTEC, CPG, ADYEN, IWG, EVD, DIM, RELIANCE, JHX, CSL, SIKA, EPI A, AMS, AIR, LSEG, RMV, BARN, 6367, FERG, BVIC, TRN, KER, MDT, OR, EDEN, ADE, 6501, ECM, CASH,
- Reduced Positions: 00288, AALB, RMS, MC, NOVO B, BOKA, 7741, MRO, LGEN, DOL, 2330, SK, SHOP, VACN, 9843, 6594, RMD, TEMN, EL, SAP,
- Sold Out: 00700, BABA, STM, ECN, PRSM,
For the details of Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+oppenheimer+v.i.+international+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 20,910 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Hermes International SA (RMS) - 10,498 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.15%
- Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 395,899 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 20,978 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR) - 60,112 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 121,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: STMicroelectronics NV (0INB)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 91,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Benefit One Inc (2412)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Benefit One Inc. The purchase prices were between $3285 and $5910, with an estimated average price of $4210.71. The stock is now traded at around $4910.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 63,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Ceres Power Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $8.81 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 190,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alphawave IP Group PLC (AWE)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Alphawave IP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $4.52, with an estimated average price of $3.69. The stock is now traded at around $1.748000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 489,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zur Rose Group AG (ROSE)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Zur Rose Group AG. The purchase prices were between $315 and $427, with an estimated average price of $360.59. The stock is now traded at around $322.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in Ocado Group PLC by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 376,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in ConvaTec Group PLC by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $1.859500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,033,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $39.96, with an estimated average price of $35.75.Sold Out: ECN Capital Corp (ECN)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in ECN Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.25.Sold Out: Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in Blue Prism Group PLC. The sale prices were between $7.72 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.42.Reduced: WH Group Ltd (00288)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in WH Group Ltd by 82.96%. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.98, with an estimated average price of $6.2. The stock is now traded at around $4.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 684,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Aalberts NV (AALB)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Aalberts NV by 27.13%. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $54.62, with an estimated average price of $50.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 118,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV (BOKA)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV by 72.1%. The sale prices were between $25.14 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $26.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 8,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment