Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) Buys Dassault Systemes SE, STMicroelectronics NV, Ocado Group PLC, Sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, STMicroelectronics NV

Investment company Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) Current Portfolio ) buys Dassault Systemes SE, STMicroelectronics NV, Ocado Group PLC, Benefit One Inc, Ceres Power Holdings PLC, sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, STMicroelectronics NV, WH Group, Aalberts NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds). As of 2021Q3, Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) owns 83 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 20,910 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Hermes International SA (RMS) - 10,498 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.15% Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 395,899 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 20,978 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR) - 60,112 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 121,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 91,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Benefit One Inc. The purchase prices were between $3285 and $5910, with an estimated average price of $4210.71. The stock is now traded at around $4910.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 63,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Ceres Power Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $8.81 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 190,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Alphawave IP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $4.52, with an estimated average price of $3.69. The stock is now traded at around $1.748000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 489,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Zur Rose Group AG. The purchase prices were between $315 and $427, with an estimated average price of $360.59. The stock is now traded at around $322.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in Ocado Group PLC by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 376,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in ConvaTec Group PLC by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $1.859500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,033,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $39.96, with an estimated average price of $35.75.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in ECN Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in Blue Prism Group PLC. The sale prices were between $7.72 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in WH Group Ltd by 82.96%. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.98, with an estimated average price of $6.2. The stock is now traded at around $4.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 684,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Aalberts NV by 27.13%. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $54.62, with an estimated average price of $50.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 118,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV by 72.1%. The sale prices were between $25.14 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $26.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 8,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.