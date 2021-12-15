SUIC Malaysia Partner and Director Eeu is Leading a Top Technology Team to Launch Beneway Group's New Age Banking Platform with a Scheduled TV Interview for Fox Business Broadcasting in January, Highlighting the Group's APAC Footprint in 8 Southeast Asian

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC welcomes its SUIC Malaysia partner and headquarter Director Eeu as he joins the group's global marketing, leading a top technology team that will enable SUIC Midas Touch to take full advantage of growth opportunities as they launch Beneway Group's New Age Banking platform and put Beneway Group in a market leadership position. Director Eeu will be on the Fox Business TV interview in January to introduce and promote the group's plans for APAC and global expansions, including marketing activities in 8 Southeast Asian countries in 2022.

SUIC, Midas Touch and Beneway Group and their partner PSP's, merchants and customers will benefit from the support of Director Eeu and his technology company by deploying the Starry Marketing™ campaigns and activities around the Southeast Asian region and by organizing information and training webinars to provide the local partner PSP's, SME merchants, distributors and customers valuable insights about the platforms, products and services that the group offers, especially the Unified Procurement™ services which directly access factory prices at deep discounts from twofold to five-fold rates, translating to substantial savings. Director Eeu will be responsible for driving the group's sales and marketing strategies and building value-added ecosystem partnerships.

The collective power of the SUIC, Midas Touch and Beneway Group's PSP/ new age fintech ecosystems will enable these partners and customers access to enhanced credit, quality training, latest data, and more digital tools that will allow them to adapt to and grow in a thriving hybrid environment while giving them more fresh financing and payment options.

SUIC Malaysia headquarter aims to support the local SME merchants, PSP's and distributors that are considered the backbone of the communities around the Southeast Asian region, which is intricately connected to the growth of the global economy.

"We are confident that Director Eeu will bring outstanding leadership and domain expertise that will be foundational to our group. All of us are optimistic as we scale our commercial reach to achieve the potential for improved digitalization, better access to credit and constant upskilling in the Southeast Asian region as we commence our Starry Marketing™ campaign in the 8 countries of Southeast Region and beyond to reach Australia, India and Canada." said Yanru Zhou, CEO of SUIC.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

