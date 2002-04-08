Codexis Launches Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase to Address Key Challenges in One-Step Assays for RNA Detection in PCR Testing, including COVID-19 Testing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Codexis Launches Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase to Address Key Challenges in One-Step Assays for RNA Detection in PCR Testing, including COVID-19 Testing

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. ( CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced the launch of its Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase for use in one-step quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR). RT-qPCR is currently used widely for viral diagnostic tests, including SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid amplification tests. This enzyme is specifically engineered and optimized for enhanced thermostability and robustness to address known challenges in handling clinical samples.

A reverse transcriptase is an essential enzyme for the naturally occurring process of reverse transcription, whereby an RNA sequence is converted into complementary DNA (cDNA). The enzyme converts the viral RNA into cDNA, which is then used as the template for the next step in the process, a follow-on quantitative PCR (qPCR). In life science applications, this reverse transcriptase is critical for the detection of RNA viruses.

Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase is specifically engineered to provide several key benefits in the RT-qPCR workflow, including:

  • Enhanced thermostability (as high as 70°C) to tackle complicated RNA structures
  • Improved robustness to address several known challenges when handling clinical samples, including sample degradation, stability at room temperature, varying pH conditions and the presence of impurities that can impact enzyme performance
  • Faster turnaround time to complete a reverse transcription reaction in as little as five minutes, enabling the development of rapid protocols for viral diagnostic tests

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed rapid and unprecedented demand on PCR testing for viral RNA, driving new supply chain and sample processing workflow challenges,” said John Nicols, President and CEO of Codexis. “Given the clear need to create an improved enzyme to reduce reaction time and mitigate some of the well-documented obstacles associated with clinical samples, I am proud of our team for taking action to develop and add Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase to our growing life science enzyme portfolio. We look forward to working with partners to incorporate this Codexis enzyme into their RNA detection toolbox.”

Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase is now available in bulk supply quantities. For more information, visit the product page: www.codexis.com/codex-hitemp-Reverse-Transcriptase.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and biologic therapeutics. The Company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about the thermostability, robustness and faster turnaround time of Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase and the potential use of Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase for one-step RT-qPCR assays. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Factors that could materially affect actual results include, among others: Codexis’ dependence on its licensees and collaborators; Codexis’ dependence on a limited number of products and customers; and potential adverse effects to Codexis’ business if its customers’ products are not received well in the markets. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2021, and in Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 5, 2021, including under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Argot Partners
Brendan Strong/Carrie McKim
(212) 600-1902
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxMTgxMyM0NjEzODMyIzIwMTY1MzQ=
Codexis-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment