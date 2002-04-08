Logo
Super League Secures Patent Allowance to Provide for Individual Streaming Customization

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Robust technology enhances Super League’s proprietary cloud-based system, enabling creation of dynamic tailored user experiences

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming( SLGG), a global leader in video game experiences and entertainment at the intersection of the creator economy, gameplay content, and the metaverse, announced today the extension of its intellectual property portfolio, having received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an additional patent application associated with the cloud-based live streaming of gaming content experiences. Specifically, the company’s newest patent allowance pertains to a single live broadcast serving multiple content streams from devices displaying the content, thereby enabling individual perspectives while meeting locality requirements.

This patent application grows the Super League Gaming patent portfolio, which encompasses content customization on request by a user resulting in a unique stream with location-specific content, data, graphics, player or host recommendations, specific camera views, and targeted advertising served immediately to that viewer based on profile metadata.

“It is exciting to be extending our patent portfolio with this patent allowance as it demonstrates the ongoing value of our earliest technology initiatives. We remain fully committed to continued innovation and our stated mission to provide best in class streaming content experiences in the gaming and live broadcasting space,” says David Steigelfest, Super League co-founder and Chief Platform Officer.

This proprietary technology will allow for multiple one-to-many broadcasts, each with custom results based on target audience preferences, ensuring a robust personal experience tailored specifically by the user.

About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming ( SLGG) is a leading metaverse and creator economy platform at the intersection of gaming and pop culture focused on tools and offerings that empower creators, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s creator-centric offerings include content tools that power live stream multicasting, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a social media banner monetization platform, and a virtual cloud-based video production division, Virtualis Studios. Combined with vibrant in-game Minecraft communities, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series, Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Media Contact:
Gillian Sheldon
Super League Gaming
[email protected]

Super League Investor Relations:
Sophie Pearson and Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect our business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of events that took place during and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, including the possibility that the expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; unknown liabilities that may or may not be within our control; attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers’ needs and rapid technological change; increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively, and expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, once filed, are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

