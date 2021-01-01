Logo
EXL Achieves Leader Status in Everest Group Healthcare Analytics Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

Research finds EXL globally best in class for market success and delivery capabilities

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [ EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Healthcare Analytics Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

The Everest Group report highlights EXL’s comprehensive portfolio of healthcare analytics solutions and platforms, including the EXL Data Management platform, EXLVantage™, and EXLClarity™ solutions. Together, these tools help healthcare payers and providers improve value-based strategies by delivering a holistic view of patient population risk powered by advanced analytics and AI. By integrating real-world data from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) databases with claims and clinical data, EXL delivers critical insights into patient populations.

“In recent years, data-driven decision making has become the backbone of healthcare enterprises’ growth strategy. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of analytics as enterprises need to become more agile and meet the unprecedented demands faced by the healthcare ecosystem,” said Chunky Satija, Practice Director at Everest Group. "EXL’s large portfolio of solutions and platforms for healthcare analytics such as EXL Data Management and EXLClarity™ have helped it to drive value for enterprises. EXL's strong partnership with hyperscalers and enterprise platform vendors and its focus on maintaining strong client relationships have enabled it to be positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Analytics Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

The report analyzed 25 leading healthcare analytics services providers using Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®, a proprietary framework that measures an organization’s impact created within the market and the ability to deliver solutions successfully. Market Impact is evaluated through market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. Vision & Capability, the measurement for successful solution delivery, is assessed through vision and strategy, scope of offered services, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The report uses this framework to classify service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. EXL, who also received Leader status when the report was last released in 2019, was cited to have particular strengths in the areas of value delivered, vision and strategy, and innovation and investments.

“Earning this recognition shows our commitment to data-driven and analytics-driven solutions that add value, improve business outcomes, and offer strategic guidance for our clients,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Business Head at EXL Health. “As a data-led organization, EXL is dedicated to integrating analytics and digital insights within all aspects of our comprehensive portfolio, helping clients transform their organizations.”

To read more about the Everest Group’s Healthcare Analytics Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022, click here.

About EXL
EXL ( EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

© 2021 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

ti?nf=ODQxMTgwNSM0NjEzODQ5IzIwMDY0NDQ=
ExlService-Holdings-Inc-.png
Investor Relations
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
917-596-7684
[email protected]
Media - US
Michael Sherrill
Vice President Marketing
646-419-0778
[email protected]
Media - Europe, India and APAC
Shailendra Singh
Vice President Corporate Communications
+91-98104-76075
[email protected]

