RRD Aligns Communications Solution for Nonprofit Sector, Maximizing Donor Acquisition and Lifetime Value

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today announced the launch of an omnichannel+offering designed to meet the nonprofit industry’s need for elevated communications agility that maximizes the value of each touchpoint along the donor-member journey.

As the pandemic continues, nonprofit organizations must reevaluate how they acquire and engage donors as well as seek operational efficiencies. As charitable giving challenges persist, the pressure is on to communicate to donors and members — both new and renewing — through a personalized approach.

To support this audience-driven expectation, RRD has mobilized to offer a specialized set of solutions designed to perform as an extension of marketing and business support teams. Initiated by a strategic discovery process, the formation of this solution includes an alignment of the following services:

Creative and content development fueled by Alchemy by RRD℠, a one-stop global creative studio

fueled by Alchemy by RRD℠, a one-stop global creative studio Full-service digital marketing support led by RRD’s platform-agnostic expertise and long-standing email service provider partnerships

led by RRD’s platform-agnostic expertise and long-standing email service provider partnerships Commercial print and direct mail resources to effectively test and execute highly targeted, event-triggered campaigns

“In person, at the mailbox, or online — a nonprofit’s pursuit to engage, acquire, and retain a donor or member can take a variety of paths,” said John Pecaric, President of RRD Marketing Solutions and Business Services. “The challenge lies in making each and every touchpoint along that journey count.”

Pecaric adds, “RRD’s experience within the nonprofit industry continues to help our clients hone efficient and effective marketing and communications strategies that drive connection on a personal, more meaningful level. The end result: stronger, lasting relationships that produce greater lifetime value.”

For more information about RRD’s well-established commitment to the nonprofit industry, visit rrd.com%2Fnonprofit.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005251/en/