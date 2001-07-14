Applied DNA and Stratum Reservoir (Isotech) Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Leverage Isotopic Analysis for Enhanced DNA-Based Cotton Authenticity and Provenance

Applied+DNA+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, and Stratum Reservoir (Isotech), LLC (“Isotech”), a division of Stratum Reservoir and a leader in laboratory stable isotope analysis, a technique used for fingerprinting naturally occurring organic compounds such as cotton, today announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Under the terms of the MoU, Applied DNA will deploy Isotech’s isotopic analysis (IA) as a confirmatory assay for cotton genotyping, the process through which cotton DNA is utilized to determine cotton fiber and fabric origin forensically. The MoU is expected to be followed by a definitive agreement between the companies.

The signing of the MoU follows the joint presentation of initial data by the companies at an American Apparel and Footwear Association event that describes a methodology and findings for the successful determination of Egyptian cotton fiber, yarn and fabric origin using cotton genomics with affirmation by IA. The complementary use of IA to Applied DNA’s CertainT® platform for textile traceability yields a continuity of forensic data across the entirety of a natural fiber-based value chain – from source to finished goods – to ensure adherence to social (avoidance of products made with forced or slave labor) and environmental practices (sustainable, organic) aligned with regulatory and consumer expectations. Per the MoU, the companies will support business development opportunities for cotton traceability. They will also continue to build and compile a global database of cotton, yarn, and fabric samples from known sources to broaden the application and utility of IA.

MeiLin Wan, vice president of Textile Sales at Applied DNA, stated, “The use of IA complements our CertainT platform to deliver what we believe is a best-in-class, multi-layered approach to supply chain traceability and assurance across the entirety of natural fiber-based value chains. With CertainT, once origin is established, we deliver certainty that we believe is immutable and forensic from source-to-shelf. The power of DNA is now augmented with IA.”

“Stable isotope analysis is a powerful tool that we have historically used in the oil and gas industry,” said Steven Pelphrey, Director of Stratum Reservoir (Isotech), LLC. “Through our collaboration with Applied DNA, we can now more broadly apply our proven technology and techniques to the textile industry. This both enhances Applied DNA’s CertainT platform with an additional layer of geographic provenance and delivers an unmatched solution to the marketplace.”

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA™, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”)-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences.

The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies.

The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

Leveraging its deep expertise in nucleic acid-based technologies, the Company has also established safeCircle™, a high-throughput turnkey solution for population-scale COVID-19 testing. safeCircle is designed to look for infection within defined populations or communities utilizing high throughput testing methodologies that increase testing efficiencies and provide for rapid turn-around-times. The Company has also submitted a request for an EUA-authorization for its LineaTM SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel, an assay-based panel for the detection of certain SARS-CoV-2 genetic mutations.

The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN,’ and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW.’

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.

About Stratum Reservoir (Isotech), LLC

Isotech is a leading provider of laboratory services and equipment designed to deliver scientific insights for customers around the world, including specializing in high-precision carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen and sulfur-isotope analysis for a variety of industries. Isotech is a member of the Stratum Reservoir group of companies, which operates rock and fluids analysis laboratories to enable the discovery and sustainable development of energy resources through applied geosciences.

For more information, visit www.stratumreservoir.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA's future plans, projections, strategies, and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, including Applied DNA's ability to successfully enter into commercial contracts for the implementation of its CertainT® platform, the unknown ability to identify and commercialize large numbers of cotton geographic biomarkers, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 9, 2021, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

