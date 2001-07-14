Fastly Powers Uptime and Reliability With Real-Time Insights Into Origin-to-Edge Traffic Data

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Fastly Powers Uptime and Reliability With Real-Time Insights Into Origin-to-Edge Traffic Data

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Fastly%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud network provider, today announced the launch of Origin Inspector, an origin-to-edge real-time visibility product accessible via Fastly’s user interface and API. Uptime and reliability are mission-critical for any company with a digital presence, especially for large enterprises delivering online experiences at global scale. Fastly’s Origin Inspector enables businesses to proactively identify origin performance issues, empowering companies to take speedy and effective corrective actions to minimize downtime.

“Visibility into traffic and errors between the edge and an origin really is an essential part of decision making, especially when every second of uptime counts as an ecommerce platform,” said Ryan Townsend, Founder and CTO, SHIFT Commerce. “Fastly’s Origin Inspector removes the logging dependency on third party data collectors to achieve this visibility, and that’s a major win for us because we’ll have all that granular data at our fingertips and in real time. A home-grown solution is way too costly and time-consuming for teams to invest resources into, despite its major benefits, so we’re thrilled Fastly has made this so effortless and simple.”

When businesses don’t have visibility into how their origin is performing, they cannot troubleshoot problems or deliver the fast, responsive digital experiences their customers rely on and expect. Egress data – the data that flows between an origin and the edge – is a crucial element of this visibility, but businesses struggle to piece together and monitor such complex data collection pipelines, which are both costly and resource-intensive. Third party logging providers can help, but due to the engineering effort and cost associated with these implementations, the vast majority of businesses do not have a way to monitor and report on egress data.

Origin Inspector’s simplified data pipelines and visualizations empower customers to make more informed business decisions with quantifiable origin infrastructure and egress cost savings. Within the Fastly user interface, customers will now have an easy-to-use way to monitor origin responses, bytes, status codes, and more without needing to send log data to a third-party data collector. Organizations also gain an end-to-end picture of traffic to their origin, which is essential for monitoring quality of experience and troubleshooting, especially during flash sales or high profile live streaming events. This data gives businesses the ability to quantify the extent to which Fastly services reduce origin infrastructure and egress costs, especially with shielding - a server routing technique used to speed up connections, reduce origin load, and improve cache hit ratio.

“Uptime and reliability are mission-critical for businesses in the digital world today, and we know how crucial data is to decision making,” said Sean Leach, Chief Product Architect at Fastly. “With Origin Inspector we’ve made it possible for businesses to really see what’s going on behind the scenes – whether they are single origin, multi-cloud, or multi-CDN – without requiring any complicated configurations. A lack of visibility into these bytes, origin responses and more can be the difference between massive success and costly business failures. We’re thrilled to make Origin Inspector available to customers, especially for those who do not have the resources to configure powerful tools like this themselves.”

Origin+Inspector is the latest initiative among Fastly’s offerings in support of logging, metrics, and tracing for greater observability. For more information about Origin Inspector, Fastly customers can contact their account manager or reach out to [email protected].

About Fastly

Fastly is upgrading the internet experience to give people and organizations more control, faster content, and more dynamic applications. By combining the world’s fastest global edge cloud network with powerful software, Fastly helps customers develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications and compelling digital experiences. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. For more information on our mission and products, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fastly.com.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005369r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005369/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment