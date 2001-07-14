Fastly Powers Uptime and Reliability With Real-Time Insights Into Origin-to-Edge Traffic Data

Fastly%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud network provider, today announced the launch of Origin Inspector, an origin-to-edge real-time visibility product accessible via Fastly’s user interface and API. Uptime and reliability are mission-critical for any company with a digital presence, especially for large enterprises delivering online experiences at global scale. Fastly’s Origin Inspector enables businesses to proactively identify origin performance issues, empowering companies to take speedy and effective corrective actions to minimize downtime.

“Visibility into traffic and errors between the edge and an origin really is an essential part of decision making, especially when every second of uptime counts as an ecommerce platform,” said Ryan Townsend, Founder and CTO, SHIFT Commerce. “Fastly’s Origin Inspector removes the logging dependency on third party data collectors to achieve this visibility, and that’s a major win for us because we’ll have all that granular data at our fingertips and in real time. A home-grown solution is way too costly and time-consuming for teams to invest resources into, despite its major benefits, so we’re thrilled Fastly has made this so effortless and simple.”

When businesses don’t have visibility into how their origin is performing, they cannot troubleshoot problems or deliver the fast, responsive digital experiences their customers rely on and expect. Egress data – the data that flows between an origin and the edge – is a crucial element of this visibility, but businesses struggle to piece together and monitor such complex data collection pipelines, which are both costly and resource-intensive. Third party logging providers can help, but due to the engineering effort and cost associated with these implementations, the vast majority of businesses do not have a way to monitor and report on egress data.

Origin Inspector’s simplified data pipelines and visualizations empower customers to make more informed business decisions with quantifiable origin infrastructure and egress cost savings. Within the Fastly user interface, customers will now have an easy-to-use way to monitor origin responses, bytes, status codes, and more without needing to send log data to a third-party data collector. Organizations also gain an end-to-end picture of traffic to their origin, which is essential for monitoring quality of experience and troubleshooting, especially during flash sales or high profile live streaming events. This data gives businesses the ability to quantify the extent to which Fastly services reduce origin infrastructure and egress costs, especially with shielding - a server routing technique used to speed up connections, reduce origin load, and improve cache hit ratio.

“Uptime and reliability are mission-critical for businesses in the digital world today, and we know how crucial data is to decision making,” said Sean Leach, Chief Product Architect at Fastly. “With Origin Inspector we’ve made it possible for businesses to really see what’s going on behind the scenes – whether they are single origin, multi-cloud, or multi-CDN – without requiring any complicated configurations. A lack of visibility into these bytes, origin responses and more can be the difference between massive success and costly business failures. We’re thrilled to make Origin Inspector available to customers, especially for those who do not have the resources to configure powerful tools like this themselves.”

Origin+Inspector is the latest initiative among Fastly’s offerings in support of logging, metrics, and tracing for greater observability. For more information about Origin Inspector, Fastly customers can contact their account manager or reach out to [email protected].

