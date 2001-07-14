Logo
CoreKinect and Comcast's MachineQ Launch Outdoor Asset Tracking Solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

CoreKinect and Comcast’s MachineQ today announced their collaboration to offer a LoRaWAN®-based outdoor asset tracking solution for inventory management. The new solution provides near real-time visibility into locating and managing inventory or assets in an automated fashion, enabling enterprises to help increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005686/en/

MQ_CK_logos_Bigger.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re seeing growing demand and the need for partners to navigate the complexities from design to deployment of enterprise-grade IoT solutions,” adds Steve Salata, VP and General Manager at MachineQ. “By simplifying the entire process, we deliver a scalable and turnkey solution, which allows enterprises to transform their business operations and customer experience digitally.”

Leveraging a unique, battery-efficient technology, CoreKinect developed a low-power, long-range (LoRa®) geolocation device that transmits location data in near-real-time, while supporting up to seven years of continuous use on a single battery. MachineQ gateways and cloud-based network infrastructure provide the LoRaWAN connectivity that powers the solution. Customers can integrate the location data into their own business applications or leverage CoreKinect's purpose-built application for data visualization.

“World-class solutions require best-in-class partnerships,” said Ali Kozlica, Executive Chairman at CoreKinect. “Together, we’ve achieved what was nearly impossible only a few years ago for our customer in the automotive industry. This solution will enable other use cases such as logistics and supply chain management.”

Recently, the companies deployed more than 160 MachineQ Field16c gateways and 325,000 CoreKinect devices at more than 80 North American locations for their flagship customer in the automotive industry. The LoRaWAN solution enabled the customer to increase operational efficiencies by streamlining vehicle identification, location, and retrieval operations. With the ability to move inventory in and out in near-real-time, the customer accelerated sales and increased customer satisfaction.

About MachineQ

MachineQ, a Comcast Company, makes it simple for enterprises to build, connect and deploy long-range, low-power IoT solutions at scale. Utilizing LoRaWAN technology, our fully integrated network connectivity platform delivers enhanced security and reduced total cost of ownership, while giving customers a single provider for technology, development, service, and support. Our partnerships with leading IoT solution providers address a wider range of business challenges in key markets such as real estate, food service, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, government, and agriculture. For more information, visit www.MachineQ.com.

LoRaWAN® is a mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance. LoRa® is a registered trademark of Semtech Corporation.

About CoreKinect

Tempe, Arizona-based CoreKinect is the leader in hardware design that has changed the way scalable IoT solutions are delivered. Through fierce dedication to design principles, CoreKinect's clients achieve scale without compromising quality or customization. This delivers an accelerated time-to-scale, simplified deployments and uncompromised quality. CoreKinect develops products for asset tracking, vehicle and fleet management, smart home, smart city, wearables, agriculture and energy management. Visit www.corekinect.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005686r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005686/en/

