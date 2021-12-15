Logo
Viewpointe Accelerates IT Modernization to Microsoft Azure with Support from Kyndryl

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Multi-year cloud transformation agreement with Kyndryl helps Viewpointe propel innovation and scale

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021

NEW YORK and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), and Viewpointe – a leading content services technology provider to the financial services industry – today announced a multi-year collaboration to migrate Viewpointe's IT infrastructure from Viewpointe's private cloud to Microsoft Azure. The multi-million dollar agreement will enable Viewpointe to drive greater flexibility, speed, and dynamic scalability to its managed services offerings allowing the company to evolve its content services offerings to meet the growing needs of the financial services industry. Read more in a Q&A featuring Viewpointe CEO Tim Coff and Kyndryl U.S. President Matt Milton here.

By migrating to Microsoft Azure, Viewpointe can move and manage critical data more easily and harness advanced, cloud-native technologies that will help speed innovation and scale for its business. Viewpointe has engaged Kyndryl to partner in this modernization effort, helping to migrate and manage its IT infrastructure from on-premises data centers to Microsoft Azure.

"Viewpointe has a long tradition of delivering content services that touch over 80 million households each year in support of the financial services industry," said Timothy Coff, President and CEO of Viewpointe. "Our collaboration with Kyndryl sets the stage for Viewpointe to launch our next generation of managed content services solutions into the market with the same level of security, compliance, and reliability that our industry leading financial institutions rely upon us to deliver every day."

Additionally, Viewpointe and Kyndryl will co-develop best practices for transforming and managing Viewpointe's solutions on Microsoft Azure. Kyndryl will also provide ongoing resources and expertise to optimize Viewpointe's internal IT operations in the cloud. Central to this work is the deployment of Kyndryl's Cloud Advisory and Implementation team, who provided consulting services to seamlessly accelerate Viewpointe's cloud transformation.

Today's announcement builds on Kyndryl's longstanding commitment to helping Viewpointe transform and stay competitive in an increasingly digital global economy.

"Businesses today are in a race to digitally transform to keep pace with changing market demands. Our collaboration with Viewpointe is an example of how we are leveraging our deep understanding and insight of the financial services market and coupling that with our new freedom of action to deliver meaningful transformation for our customers," said Matt Milton, President of Kyndryl U.S. "By embracing a hybrid cloud strategy with Kyndryl and adopting Microsoft Azure, Viewpointe can now innovate more quickly and gain operational flexibility to propel its business forward for years to come."

"Partnering with Kyndryl to move to the Microsoft Cloud will provide Viewpointe with the ability to rapidly and easily scale its content services, expand the offerings it provides to financial institutions, and drive further security," said Takuya Hirano, Vice President of Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners at Microsoft. "This is exactly the kind of work the Kyndryl and Microsoft partnership was built to deliver — innovation and transformation at scale to help companies fuel progress."

About Viewpointe
Viewpointe provides managed content and data services for the financial services industry. Known for its management of large volumes of sensitive content and data for highly regulated institutions, Viewpointe gives customers the ability to focus on what matters most, serving the financial needs of their communities. Founded in 2000, Viewpointe is the chosen partner at many of the top financial services companies in the U.S. and has been named to the prestigious IDC FinTech 100 for the past 15 years, representing the best in financial technology and service providers. For more information: visit www.viewpointe.com.

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY07641&sd=2021-12-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewpointe-accelerates-it-modernization-to-microsoft-azure-with-support-from-kyndryl-301445452.html

SOURCE Kyndryl

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY07641&Transmission_Id=202112151000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY07641&DateId=20211215
