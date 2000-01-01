Bombshells Is Dynamite

The military-themed Bombshells Restaurant & Bar concept has opened its 11th location in Arlington, Texas and is pushing ahead with plans to expand into the Dallas and Houston markets.

The new location is a subsidiary of Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. ( RICK, Financial). The location complements the Bombshells in Dallas as well as one in Austin, Texas and eight in Houston, the company said in a release.

RCI also announced properties are under contract for two more Bombshells in the Dallas market in Grapevine and in the Rowlett development of Sapphire Bay on Lake Ray Hubbard, the release noted. It has another property under contract for a ninth Houston-area location in Stafford, Texas. In addition, the first franchise location is nearing completion in San Antonio.

Bombshells is a “next-generation sports bar, appealing to a wide multi-generational, multi-cultural audience, from millennials on up, interested in sports and going out with friends, families, or on dates,” according to the company. Locations resemble aircraft hangars filled with memorabilia, such as airplane wings over the bar.

Bombshells Arlington features approximately 11,000 square feet inside and 3,000 square feet outside on the patio, seating in excess of 400 and abundant parking, the statement said. It offers the latest in sports viewing technology, including a giant, 15.75-foot 4K LED video wall, more than 100 hi-def TVs, free high-speed Wi-Fi access and charging stations throughout.

“With an extensive menu, scratch kitchen, full bars, premium brands and a wide variety of beers, Bombshells are open 11 AM to 2 AM for lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night,” the company reported. Guests are encouraged to stay and hang out.

"You're always connected to your teams, friends and more," David Simmons, director of Restaurant Operations, said. "We want Bombshells to be the ultimate experience for casual dining, sports viewing, music, food and fun."

Veterans and active service members of the U.S. Armed Forces receive a 20% discount on meals and soft drinks, according to the company. Bombshells is community friendly and involved, often supporting local children's sports teams.

The Bombshells concept was originated by Travis Reese, executive vice president of parent RCI, whose grandfather piloted more than 100 missions in the Berlin Airlift following World War II. Reese “envisioned a place reflecting a respect for the military and veterans past and present. Bombshells Girls waitresses bring to life timeless WW II era pin-up girls from calendars, posters and paintings on military aircraft,” according to executives.

The growth strategy is bearing fruit. RCI Hospitality Holdings reported strong results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, which ended Sept. 30. Among the highlights: total revenue for the quarter was $54.9 million versus $28.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Total revenue for the year was $195.3 million, as opposed to $132.3 million in 2020. Net income was $30.2 million compared to a net loss of $6.3 million.

Eric Langan, president and CEO of RCI Hospitality, said, "We ended FY21 with record fourth quarter revenues, annual revenues, and cash generation. We're working full steam ahead on executing our plan for FY22. This includes improving the customer experience at our new club acquisitions, scouting for new clubs to buy, the recent opening of our new company-owned Bombshells Arlington, the upcoming opening of our franchisee-owned Bombshells San Antonio, developing new company-owned and franchised Bombshells locations, and launching our AdmireMe mobile friendly site."