Bombshells Is Dynamite

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bombshells Is Dynamite

RCI's military-themed restaurant concept is expanding

Author's Avatar
Howard Riell
Just now

Summary

  • Eleventh Arlington, Texas location opens its doors.
Article's Main Image

The military-themed Bombshells Restaurant & Bar concept has opened its 11th location in Arlington, Texas and is pushing ahead with plans to expand into the Dallas and Houston markets.

The new location is a subsidiary of Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (

RICK, Financial). The location complements the Bombshells in Dallas as well as one in Austin, Texas and eight in Houston, the company said in a release.

RCI also announced properties are under contract for two more Bombshells in the Dallas market in Grapevine and in the Rowlett development of Sapphire Bay on Lake Ray Hubbard, the release noted. It has another property under contract for a ninth Houston-area location in Stafford, Texas. In addition, the first franchise location is nearing completion in San Antonio.

Bombshells is a “next-generation sports bar, appealing to a wide multi-generational, multi-cultural audience, from millennials on up, interested in sports and going out with friends, families, or on dates,” according to the company. Locations resemble aircraft hangars filled with memorabilia, such as airplane wings over the bar.

Bombshells Arlington features approximately 11,000 square feet inside and 3,000 square feet outside on the patio, seating in excess of 400 and abundant parking, the statement said. It offers the latest in sports viewing technology, including a giant, 15.75-foot 4K LED video wall, more than 100 hi-def TVs, free high-speed Wi-Fi access and charging stations throughout.

“With an extensive menu, scratch kitchen, full bars, premium brands and a wide variety of beers, Bombshells are open 11 AM to 2 AM for lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night,” the company reported. Guests are encouraged to stay and hang out.

"You're always connected to your teams, friends and more," David Simmons, director of Restaurant Operations, said. "We want Bombshells to be the ultimate experience for casual dining, sports viewing, music, food and fun."

Veterans and active service members of the U.S. Armed Forces receive a 20% discount on meals and soft drinks, according to the company. Bombshells is community friendly and involved, often supporting local children's sports teams.

The Bombshells concept was originated by Travis Reese, executive vice president of parent RCI, whose grandfather piloted more than 100 missions in the Berlin Airlift following World War II. Reese “envisioned a place reflecting a respect for the military and veterans past and present. Bombshells Girls waitresses bring to life timeless WW II era pin-up girls from calendars, posters and paintings on military aircraft,” according to executives.

The growth strategy is bearing fruit. RCI Hospitality Holdings reported strong results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, which ended Sept. 30. Among the highlights: total revenue for the quarter was $54.9 million versus $28.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Total revenue for the year was $195.3 million, as opposed to $132.3 million in 2020. Net income was $30.2 million compared to a net loss of $6.3 million.

1471167161455308800.png

Eric Langan, president and CEO of RCI Hospitality, said, "We ended FY21 with record fourth quarter revenues, annual revenues, and cash generation. We're working full steam ahead on executing our plan for FY22. This includes improving the customer experience at our new club acquisitions, scouting for new clubs to buy, the recent opening of our new company-owned Bombshells Arlington, the upcoming opening of our franchisee-owned Bombshells San Antonio, developing new company-owned and franchised Bombshells locations, and launching our AdmireMe mobile friendly site."

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment