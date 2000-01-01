Logo
View Smart Windows Enhance Views and Comfort at Bozeman Airport Concourse Expansion

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Concourse

45cd1619-5b9d-4b59-9bcd-d1c30a044eff?size=2
View, Inc. announces its latest Smart Windows installation at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN).

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, continues its expansion in the aviation sector, announcing its latest Smart Windows installation at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN).

BZN joins the growing list of airports across the country with View Smart Windows, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Phoenix Sky-Harbor International Airport (PHX), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and the recently announced installation at Memphis International Airport (MEM).

Bozeman Airport added to its concourse to accommodate its growth in annual passengers and record tourism for regional attractions such as Big Sky Resort and Yellowstone National Park. View Smart Windows are a key component of the main concourse expansion program. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increasing access to natural light and providing unobstructed 360-degree views of Bozeman’s seven surrounding mountain ranges, while eliminating the need for blinds and minimizing heat and glare.

In a study on natural light and the airport experience, passengers in airports with View Smart Windows reported a 68 percent higher satisfaction rate and rated the airport as 33 percent more modern, efficient, bright, and comfortable. As published by Forbes, seats at gates with View windows were also 15 degrees cooler than those with traditional windows, contributing to energy savings and higher revenue for retailers.

“BZN is one of the country’s fastest growing airports and the goal of the expansion was to create a sustainable, comfortable, and modern facility,” said Brian Sprenger, Airport Director at BZN. “Adding View Smart Windows to our concourse provides an exceptional passenger and employee experience.”

“Airports across the country are recognizing the impact View Smart Windows have on passengers and facility operations,” said Kristi Crase, Strategy Director, Aviation at View. “BZN joins the large and rapidly growing list of airports adopting our technology. We are thrilled to be a part of the world-class airport experience at BZN.”

About View
View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increasing access to natural light and unobstructed views while eliminating the need for blinds and minimizing heat and glare. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into over 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport serves as a year-round gateway to Yellowstone National Park. BZN also serves the recreation areas of Big Sky Resort, Moonlight Basin and the Bridger Bowl Ski Area as well as the business centers of Bozeman, Belgrade and Livingston and higher education at Montana State University. For more information about Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport visit bozemanairport.com or follow Bozeman Airport on Twitter.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Samuel Meehan
View, Inc.
[email protected]
408-493-1358

For Media:
Tom Nolan
Great Ink Communications
[email protected]
908-392-0333

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45cd1619-5b9d-4b59-9bcd-d1c30a044eff


