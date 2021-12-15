Halberd Eradicates Another Inflammatory Cytokine, Interleukin-12, In Its Continuing Effort To Eliminate Neurodegenerative Diseases

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has demonstrated 100% eradication of Interleukin-12 (IL-12) from synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) in preliminary testing. Interleukin-12 is a pro-inflammatory cytokine which has recently been identified at elevated levels in patients with Alzheimer's Disease or mild cognitive impairment. Halberd's demonstrated ability to control the levels of IL-12, along with other inflammatory cytokines and antigens in CSF, is intended to slow or prevent the onset of Alzheimer's Disease and other cognitive decline. Currently, it is estimated that Alzheimer's Disease directly affects over 6 million people in the United States and over 40 million people worldwide.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board certified attending neurologist stated, "Interleukin-12's pro-inflammatory action appears to increase deleterious pathologic effects by phosphorylated tau and Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-alpha). These effects have been strongly associated with Alzheimer's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases."

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation's Chairman, President & CEO, added, "We have now demonstrated that we can eradicate targeted disease antigens and inflammatory cytokines associated with neurodegenerative diseases. We have no doubt that our technology will also be successful in eliminating the balance of the targeted antigens identified in our test plan."

Hartman continued, "Once our test plan is completed, we intend to promote our technology to organizations and entities with an expressed interest in the treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), PTSD/CTE, and other neurodegenerative diseases. Halberd's advancement in the elimination of the pathogens listed above is unique in the world. Our goal is to create a revolution in the successful treatment of the causes of neurodegenerative diseases that heretofore have been considered incurable."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed nineteen related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

