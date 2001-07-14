AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT Returns to the Global Stage as a Virtual Summit

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT Returns to the Global Stage as a Virtual Summit

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The AltiumLive+2022+CONNECT conference, taking place this January, promises to showcase an amazing educational experience for printed circuit board (PCB) and electronics industry professionals. Rolling into its fifth year, AltiumLive attracts the electronic design community’s top innovators, showcases notable keynote+speakers with lively Q&A sessions, and provides endless networking opportunities for design professionals to forge new business relationships with industry resources from all over the world. Due to feedback from our community and to support a growing global audience, AltiumLive will be completely virtual.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213006063/en/

Press_AltiumLive2022_1024x1024.jpg

Learn, connect, get inspired, and set up your 2022 electronics design workflow for success (Graphic: Altium LLC)

“We’re excited to once again deliver the AltiumLive experience in a free, virtual format to our industry colleagues,” said Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer and Head of Altium’s Nexar business unit. “Last year’s virtual conference, catering to both North American and European audiences, was an amazing success. This year’s agenda has even more to offer to our global audience, with five focused tracks that address the PCB design community’s interests, whether it be design tools, designing with manufacturing, or the latest best practices for supply chain management.”

AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT will be comprised of more than 30 immersive technical sessions on five highly curated tracks that provide a well-rounded educational experience:

  • Design Principles & Practices
  • Simulation, Test, & Measurement
  • Supply Chain
  • Manufacturing
  • Altium Designer and Altium 365 Training

This year’s summit is headlined by some of the brightest minds in the industry. Keynote speakers for the event include fan-favorite Eric Bogatin, Professor, University of Colorado; Jackie Mattox, Founder, President, and CEO of Women in Electronics; Ashley Quinlan, Global Distribution Channel and Marketing Strategy at Samtec; Dave Doherty, President and COO of Digi-Key Electronics; Robert Feranec, Founder and CEO of FEDEVEL Academy, and Chris Church, Co-Founder and Chief Product Manager at Macrofab.

The conference’s agenda will provide both North America and Europe with a diverse schedule of live Q&A sessions, interactive electronics education, plus optional sessions and activities that can be viewed live or on-demand.

Don’t miss out on the industry’s premiere global event! To learn more about AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT and to register for the free virtual event, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.altium.com%2Fsummit%2F.

About Altium

Altium%2C+LLC, (ASX%3AALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211213006063r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213006063/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment