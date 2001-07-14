AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT Returns to the Global Stage as a Virtual Summit

The AltiumLive+2022+CONNECT conference, taking place this January, promises to showcase an amazing educational experience for printed circuit board (PCB) and electronics industry professionals. Rolling into its fifth year, AltiumLive attracts the electronic design community’s top innovators, showcases notable keynote+speakers with lively Q&A sessions, and provides endless networking opportunities for design professionals to forge new business relationships with industry resources from all over the world. Due to feedback from our community and to support a growing global audience, AltiumLive will be completely virtual.

“We’re excited to once again deliver the AltiumLive experience in a free, virtual format to our industry colleagues,” said Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer and Head of Altium’s Nexar business unit. “Last year’s virtual conference, catering to both North American and European audiences, was an amazing success. This year’s agenda has even more to offer to our global audience, with five focused tracks that address the PCB design community’s interests, whether it be design tools, designing with manufacturing, or the latest best practices for supply chain management.”

AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT will be comprised of more than 30 immersive technical sessions on five highly curated tracks that provide a well-rounded educational experience:

Design Principles & Practices

Simulation, Test, & Measurement

Supply Chain

Manufacturing

Altium Designer and Altium 365 Training

This year’s summit is headlined by some of the brightest minds in the industry. Keynote speakers for the event include fan-favorite Eric Bogatin, Professor, University of Colorado; Jackie Mattox, Founder, President, and CEO of Women in Electronics; Ashley Quinlan, Global Distribution Channel and Marketing Strategy at Samtec; Dave Doherty, President and COO of Digi-Key Electronics; Robert Feranec, Founder and CEO of FEDEVEL Academy, and Chris Church, Co-Founder and Chief Product Manager at Macrofab.

The conference’s agenda will provide both North America and Europe with a diverse schedule of live Q&A sessions, interactive electronics education, plus optional sessions and activities that can be viewed live or on-demand.

Don’t miss out on the industry’s premiere global event! To learn more about AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT and to register for the free virtual event, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.altium.com%2Fsummit%2F.

