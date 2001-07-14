Tacit Knowledge, a Grid Dynamics Company, Helped Major Retail Clients Achieve Double Digit Growth During Black Friday 2021

Tacit Knowledge, a Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”) company, partnered with key retail clients including Beaverbrooks - The Jewellers and ghd, a global high-end professional hair styling tool brand, and supported them with platform readiness which enabled them to achieve double digital growth during Black Friday 2021.

For many retailers, Black Friday is one of the most important trading periods of the year. Tacit began working with clients to prepare for a successful Black Friday in July 2021. By leveraging the ecommerce platforms previously developed and launched by Tacit, the focus turned to ensuring the platforms were ready to support peak traffic. This was accomplished by load testing systems in line with peak load projections, ensuring that brands could focus on optimizing customer experience, analytics and promotions. No stone was left unturned in preparing clients for success. During Black Friday weekend, Tacit employed additional proactive real-time, eyes-on monitoring, a clear communication plan and a back-up rotation of software engineers and QA engineers to support clients, if needed. In the end, months of thorough preparation paid off and no issues were raised by Tacit clients over the Black Friday weekend.

“We can officially say it was our biggest Black Friday ever! This is an amazing result for us given last year all stores were closed. Thank you again for the part you played in us achieving this”, said, Jo Wilkinson, Head of eCommerce for Beaverbrooks.

“Coming out of a new website launch in June, it was great to have strong site stability and performance with very high traffic levels over the Black Friday period. The Black Friday period was the biggest ever for ghd with double digit growth in online sales for the cult beauty brand”, said Ross Leibbrandt, Global eCommerce Director for ghd.

In addition to phenomenal sales results, there were no technical issues reported over Black Friday by these clients. “We dedicate every day to helping our clients prepare to grow”, said James Bullock, General Manager of Tacit Knowledge. “These Black Friday results affirm our unwavering commitment to helping our clients better serve their customers and grow their businesses.”

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

About Tacit Knowledge

Tacit Knowledge is a global consultancy focused on digital commerce. Tacit Knowledge has worked at the nexus of commerce and content since 2002, applying Silicon Valley innovation and know-how to global retailers and brands. For more information visit www.tacitknowledge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006023/en/