Tacit Knowledge, a Grid Dynamics Company, Helped Major Retail Clients Achieve Double Digit Growth During Black Friday 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tacit Knowledge, a Grid Dynamics Company, Helped Major Retail Clients Achieve Double Digit Growth During Black Friday 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tacit Knowledge, a Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”) company, partnered with key retail clients including Beaverbrooks - The Jewellers and ghd, a global high-end professional hair styling tool brand, and supported them with platform readiness which enabled them to achieve double digital growth during Black Friday 2021.

For many retailers, Black Friday is one of the most important trading periods of the year. Tacit began working with clients to prepare for a successful Black Friday in July 2021. By leveraging the ecommerce platforms previously developed and launched by Tacit, the focus turned to ensuring the platforms were ready to support peak traffic. This was accomplished by load testing systems in line with peak load projections, ensuring that brands could focus on optimizing customer experience, analytics and promotions. No stone was left unturned in preparing clients for success. During Black Friday weekend, Tacit employed additional proactive real-time, eyes-on monitoring, a clear communication plan and a back-up rotation of software engineers and QA engineers to support clients, if needed. In the end, months of thorough preparation paid off and no issues were raised by Tacit clients over the Black Friday weekend.

“We can officially say it was our biggest Black Friday ever! This is an amazing result for us given last year all stores were closed. Thank you again for the part you played in us achieving this”, said, Jo Wilkinson, Head of eCommerce for Beaverbrooks.

“Coming out of a new website launch in June, it was great to have strong site stability and performance with very high traffic levels over the Black Friday period. The Black Friday period was the biggest ever for ghd with double digit growth in online sales for the cult beauty brand”, said Ross Leibbrandt, Global eCommerce Director for ghd.

In addition to phenomenal sales results, there were no technical issues reported over Black Friday by these clients. “We dedicate every day to helping our clients prepare to grow”, said James Bullock, General Manager of Tacit Knowledge. “These Black Friday results affirm our unwavering commitment to helping our clients better serve their customers and grow their businesses.”

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

About Tacit Knowledge

Tacit Knowledge is a global consultancy focused on digital commerce. Tacit Knowledge has worked at the nexus of commerce and content since 2002, applying Silicon Valley innovation and know-how to global retailers and brands. For more information visit www.tacitknowledge.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215006023r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006023/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment