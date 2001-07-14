Williams Recognized for Strong ESG Performance and Transparency; Wins S&P Global Platts Award of Excellence for Midstream Leadership

Williams (NYSE: WMB) was recognized across several key rankings in 2021– including CDP, Dow Jones Sustainability Index, Sustainalytics and MSCI – for the company’s commitment to transparency and governance around climate change. Williams ranked first in its peer group in the DJSI and was the only U.S. energy company to be included in their world index.

CDP, another widely recognized disclosure and scoring process, gave Williams a ‘B’ score for its commitment to transparency around climate change. This ranking exceeds the sector oil and gas storage and transportation activity group average of ‘B-’ as well as the North American regional average of ‘C’. Williams’ score signifies the company is taking coordinated action on climate change. This is the second year Williams participated in the full disclosure and scoring process through the CDP climate change questionnaire.

In addition, S&P Global Platts recently named Williams the winner of its 2021 Award of Excellence – Midstream for the company’s leadership in the industry, particularly as it relates to progressing toward climate goals and incorporating solar, renewable natural gas and green hydrogen into its existing energy infrastructure network.

"I am proud of the strides we are making as a company to tackle emissions with right here, right now solutions while also leveraging new technologies alongside our natural gas infrastructure to deliver clean, reliable and affordable energy,” said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams. “These recent ESG ratings validate our commitment to holding ourselves accountable and being transparent with customers, employees and shareholders, but we still have lots to accomplish on this journey. I want to thank our employees for their efforts this past year to make all this possible as we continue to execute our clean energy strategy and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders.”

Williams’ focus on sustainable performance ranked as follows in 2021:

Dow Jones Sustainability Index : Williams ranked first in the oil and gas storage and transportation industry peer group and was included as a member of both the DJSI North America as well as DJSI World indices.

: Williams ranked first in the oil and gas storage and transportation industry peer group and was included as a member of both the DJSI North America as well as DJSI World indices. Sustainalytics: Williams ranked in the top 4% in the Refiners and Pipelines industry group, reflecting strong management of material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

Williams ranked in the top 4% in the Refiners and Pipelines industry group, reflecting strong management of material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues. MSCI: Williams upgraded to a BBB rating, illustrating its ongoing emphasis on ESG developments.

Williams upgraded to a BBB rating, illustrating its ongoing emphasis on ESG developments. CDP: Received a ‘B’ score, better than industry average of ‘B-‘ and North America regional average of ‘C’

To read the company’s 2020 Sustainability Report, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams.com%2Fsustainability%2F

To learn more about how Williams is exploring ways to leverage its existing footprint to incorporate new energy opportunities, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams.com%2Fsustainability%2Fnew-energy-ventures%2F

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006030/en/