Absolute Software Reports Annual Shareholders Meeting Voting Results

Absolute Software Corporation (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing Zero Trust solutions, today announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 14, 2021 (the “Meeting”) each of the seven nominees listed below and discussed further in Absolute’s management information circular dated November 15, 2021 (the “Circular”), were elected as directors.

The voting results for each director are as follows:

For % Lynn Atchison 25,187,167 87.92% Andre Mintz 28,620,318 99.90% Gregory Monahan 26,554,862 92.69% Daniel Ryan 25,130,531 87.72% Salvatore Visca 25,287,928 88.27% Gerhard Watzinger 24,670,981 86.12% Christy Wyatt 25,077,393 87.54%

Additional voting results from the Meeting include:

Absolute’s shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Absolute’s auditor;

Absolute’s shareholders approved the new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as described in the Circular and Absolute’s press release dated December 2, 2021; and

Absolute’s shareholders approved the new 2021 Employee Share Ownership Plan as described in the Circular and Absolute’s press release dated December 2, 2021.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be posted under Absolute’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) accelerates customers’ shift to work-from-anywhere through the industry’s first self-healing Zero Trust platform, helping ensure maximum security and uncompromised productivity. Absolute is the only solution embedded in more than half a billion devices offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network access to help ensure their cyber resilience tailored for distributed workforces. Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking in the Fall of 2021.

