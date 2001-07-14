PAR Technology Adds GoGoGuest And Its Intelligent Customer Profiles Capability to Growing Brink POS® Integration Ecosystem

ParTech%2C+Inc.+%28PAR%29, a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce cloud platforms for enterprise restaurants, announced a new partnership with GoGoGuest, adding to their robust customer intelligence solutions to the Brink POS® system. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Based in San Francisco, CA, GoGoGuest provides hospitality brands with much-needed help to better understand the data they collect. Their suite of customer intelligence solutions uses AI- and data-driven insights to empower restaurants, coffee shops, and bars of all sizes to increase revenue through personalized cross-channel loyalty management, market basket analysis, and customer analytics.

GoGoGuest allows brands to better manage and measure customer interaction and engagement across all inputs, resulting in data that is easier to organize, analyze, and act upon, leading to deeper understanding of revenue cycles, pricing strategies, and labor trends. The solution seamlessly integrates with hospitality systems and captures data from all sources on a single platform, allowing cross-functional collaboration without the need for additional analysts or data teams.

Powerful Customer Profiles on Brink POS®

The secret sauce of GoGoGuest are its intelligent customer profiles, making it a powerful addition to the Brink POS® ecosystem. “Thanks to our partnership with PAR, we can provide every restaurant concept the tools they need to serve guests better,” said GoGoGuest CEO and Co-Founder Jessica Valenzuela. “With access to enhanced customer data and analytics insights, brands can spend less money attracting guests to their restaurants while increasing loyalty and creating personalized marketing.”

“Often the data collected through guest touchpoints at high-volume locations are disorganized and difficult to work with,” adds Chad Horn, Director of Strategic Partnerships at PAR. “That’s why GoGoGuest’s customer intelligence suite is such a key integration. It’s easy to use, it gives customers a central funnel for all incoming data, parses it all intelligently, and makes smart recommendations across all channels – like having a team of analysts and marketers in your pocket.”

To learn more about GoGoGuest, including its Customer Data Management, Market Basket Analysis, and Analytics and AI products, visit www.gogoguest.com. For further information about PAR Technology, visit www.partech.com.

ABOUT GOGOGUEST

GoGoGuest uses powerful customer intelligence and business insights to empower restaurants, coffee shops, and bars of all sizes to increase in-store and online revenue through personalized cross-channel loyalty management, market basket analysis, and customer analytics. View their products and solutions at www.gogoguest.com.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

