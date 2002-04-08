Armstrong Bank Selects nCino Platform Across Multiple Lines of Business

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. ( NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Armstrong Bank will deploy the nCino Bank Operating System® across multiple lines of business. The nearly $3 billion-asset sized community bank, with a footprint in Oklahoma and Arkansas, will move its business to a single digital platform, which can be accessed anytime, anywhere by its bankers and clients. Armstrong will deploy multiple solutions on the nCino platform, including nCino’s Commercial, Small Business and Retail Banking Solutions, as well as nCino's Deposit Account Opening Solution.



“At Armstrong Bank, we take pride in knowing our customers and understanding their unique needs so that we can provide exceptional customer service,” Armstrong Bank President Ryan Quidley said. “Partnering with nCino will offer our customers a seamless experience so that our bankers can serve our customers in an even more personalized manner going forward.”

Armstrong Bank continues to invest in its people, infrastructure, and technology, and the solutions on the nCino platform will help replace several products with an automated, centralized digital platform for its commercial, small business, and retail clients. nCino will also streamline account openings for the institution by incorporating automation and analytics into the process, reducing paperwork, and shortening the time it takes to open accounts to less than five minutes. As a result, customers receive their money faster, increasing customer satisfaction and driving increased profitability for the institution, which is critical for community banks.

“Armstrong Bank’s vision to provide the best community experience to their clients starts with transforming their current offerings to deliver a tailored experience that meets their needs,” said Paul Clarkson, EVP of U.S. Financial Institutions at nCino. “Armstrong Bank clearly sees the value of the nCino Bank Operating System bringing together multiple lines of business on a single end-to-end, cloud-based platform. We look forward to starting our work with Armstrong to provide them accessibility to the full nCino platform across commercial, small business and retail.”

About nCino

nCino ( NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About Armstrong Bank

Armstrong Bank is a family-oriented bank with locations across Oklahoma and Arkansas whose banking experts live and work in the communities that they serve. Since 1909, Armstrong bankers have dedicated their time and talents to a wide variety of community organizations and are always working to exceed community and customer expectations.

