Semtech Announces LoRaWAN® Integration for Arson Metering's Smart Gas Metering Solution

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with Spanish utility metering systems provider Arson+Metering. Arson Metering is utilizing Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® standard for its new smart gas metering sensor solution. Through implementing LoRaWAN connectivity, sensors can detect dangerous levels of methane in gas, wirelessly send a notification to a mobile device and then immediately shut off gas supply. The sensor solution is universal in which it can read all types of water and gas meters from all manufacturers. According to Arson Metering, the sensor can be integrated to work with all types of metering technologies including current and future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005246/en/

New solution running on the LoRaWAN® standard detects dangerous levels of methane in gas, shuts off the valve and notifies the end user via a Nortegas mobile app (Photo: Business Wire)

"We have demonstrated that LoRaWAN is the ideal Internet of Things (IoT) solution in Spain," said Amador Martínez, CEO of Arson Metering. “With LoRaWAN, our sensors can provide accurate and immediate gas usage information, keeping customers safe while also helping them reduce utility usage. Currently, Arson Metering has deployed enough LoRaWAN gateways, powered by solar panels and long-life batteries, to ensure network availability full time. In addition, the flexibility of the LoRaWAN network is allowing for secure transport of all the different protocols required by a variety of gas meters.”

In conjunction with Arson Metering’s expertise, Spanish gas provider Nortegas has validated the use of LoRaWAN to provide reliable connectivity to end customers. Through the integration of LoRaWAN, customers are able to be notified via a mobile app provided by Nortegas in case of a situation involving excessive methane concentration. As a result of the collaboration, Nortegas is now able to deploy sensors in homes and businesses to automate the gas meter readings on a daily basis as well as offer secure gas installation with methane and carbon monoxide (CO) gas sensors.

“Arson Metering’s successful implementation of Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard for its smart metering solution with gas safety sensors demonstrates how Semtech’s IoT solutions are reliable to protect lives, provide accurate data and are easy to deploy,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Improving smart utility metering showcases Semtech’s ongoing commitment to create a smarter and greener world through IoT technology.”

To learn more about how Semtech’s LoRa® devices are being leveraged for smart utilities, please visit here.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa+site.

About Arson Metering

Arson Metering is a technology company specialized in metering systems for water and gas meters for an intelligent management of supply networks. Its highly specialized team provides support in all phases of the implementation of these systems in a cycle of continuous improvement. It has a Data Control Center for checking installations, monitoring and analyzing data, where more than 10 million pieces of data are received and managed every day. The growth of the company at international level comes from its innovative technology and its capacity to adapt it to all kinds of needs and installations. The company is located in Bizkaia (Basque Country, Spain). For more information, visit www.arsonmetering.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “could be,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005246/en/