Kargo Announces First of Its Kind Partnership with NewsGuard and Industry-Leading Results with Oracle Moat, Validating Supply Quality

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo today announced two major content quality milestones with NewsGuard and by Oracle Moat that solidify the company as a leader in fighting misinformation and fraud within the digital advertising ecosystem. First, Kargo entered into a partnership with NewsGuard that will ensure mobile advertisers are protected from placing ads on misinformation and disinformation sources—enlisting NewsGuard’s team of journalists to check and certify all of Kargo’s inventory. The partnership makes Kargo the first mobile-focused supply-side platform to offer this kind of protection to its clients.



In its first analysis of Kargo’s inventory, NewsGuard found that news and information websites in Kargo’s inventory had an average NewsGuard trust score of 91 out of 100. Through the partnership, NewsGuard will continue to conduct weekly checks of Kargo’s inventory data and flag any untrustworthy news sites. Kargo’s inventory quality team also will have access to NewsGuard’s News Insights Dashboard, which provides NewsGuard’s detailed written trust ratings for each site and allows for proactive alerts when new sites are flagged by NewsGuard’s journalists.

Kargo is also announcing industry-leading performance as reported by Oracle Moat. Oracle Moat recently released a new report card, measuring overall media quality including Potentially False Information (PFI) through the non-profit Global Disinformation Index (GDI) and Kargo is the first supply-side platform (SSP) to share these results. Oracle Moat’s September Brand Safety & IVT report card measured over 2.6 million hours of exposure generated across its display advertising campaigns. Kargo ranked .07% for PFI, significantly below Oracle Moat’s benchmark of 1.5% and 0.89% for IVT, well below Oracle Moat’s benchmark of 4%.

“This is the first time we’ve had an SSP open its inventory data up to us in such a transparent way,” said Matt Skibinski, NewsGuard’s General Manager. “Kargo’s willingness to do so is emblematic of the fact that they are serious about protecting their clients from misinformation. This partnership will enable socially responsible brands to advertise responsibly on news and avoid funding misinformation, especially on mobile. We’re excited to work with Kargo on this critical issue.”

“Kargo consistently scored well below our benchmarks across PFI and IVT. Their offering is in the highest tier of quality that we measure, and we’re glad to work with a company that puts brand safety first,” said Jay Pinho, senior manager of product management for brand safety for Oracle Advertising. “Brands need to know that they are working with companies that are committed to quality, and our report provides insights into viewability, brand safety, and attention that can help guide their partnership choices.”

“Kargo has always taken inventory quality seriously, which is why our platform is editorial-led, and why we work with the best quality partners in the industry,” said Michael Shaughnessy, Kargo’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our collaborations with NewsGuard and Oracle Moat raises our standard even further by ensuring that a neutral third-party is checking our inventory and flagging even minor issues to us for further review.”

About NewsGuard

Launched in March 2018 by media entrepreneur and award-winning journalist Steven Brill and former Wall Street Journal publisher Gordon Crovitz, NewsGuard provides credibility ratings and detailed “Nutrition Labels” for thousands of news and information websites. NewsGuard rates all the news and information websites that account for 95% of online engagement across the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and Italy.

NewsGuard’s ratings are conducted by trained journalists using nine apolitical criteria of journalistic practice, including whether a site repeatedly publishes false content, whether it regularly corrects or clarifies errors, and whether it avoids deceptive headlines. Based on the criteria, each site receives an overall trust rating, a trust score of 0-100, a score on each of the nine criteria, and a detailed “Nutrition Label” explaining the rating and providing examples of the site’s editorial practices. Advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising tech companies license NewsGuard’s ratings to direct their programmatic advertising toward legitimate journalism and avoid misinformation. For more information, including to download the browser extension and review the ratings process, visit newsguardtech.com.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

About Kargo

Kargo is a mobile-first, editorial-led, marketplace of unique multi-channel advertising and commerce opportunities for brands, globally. Our advertising partners fill the ranks of the Fortune 500 and our invitation-only editorial marketplace sets the standard for quality and reach, including 100% of all U.S. smartphone users. With a focus on innovation, our creative team designs exclusive new ad formats that drive breakthrough performance and win industry awards. Headquartered in NYC, Kargo is 350 employees strong with offices across the globe.

Contact:

Emily Riley

Riley Strategic LLC

[email protected]

914-330-1128