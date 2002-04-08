CleanSpark Marks Its One-Year Anniversary of Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. ( CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today announced the one-year anniversary of its bitcoin mining operations. CleanSpark implements an ESG approach by sourcing regional energy mixes with strong renewable energy portfolios for its mining facilities in Norcross and College Park, Georgia.

Bitcoin Mined



(December 2020 – November 2021) Month/Year BTC Dec-20 31 Jan-21 42 Feb-21 45 Mar-21 56 Apr-21 56 May-21 60 Jun-21 73 Jul-21 147 Aug-21 189 Sep-21 193 Oct-21 216 Nov-21 218

CleanSpark entered the bitcoin mining industry in December 2020 with its purchase of ATL Data Centers. A second data center, located in Gwinnett County, was acquired in August 2021 with plans to invest $145 million in capital and human investments over the next five years. CleanSpark draws on its clean energy background to take an efficient approach to Bitcoin’s high energy usage. The Company is now a leading sustainable miner and paving the way for clean mining best practices in the worldwide call-to-action.

"As a company, CleanSpark has consistently been committed to increasing clean, reliable, distributed energy into the world's electrical grids. Coupling our expanding cryptocurrency mining operations with additional clean energy resources both onsite and in the surrounding communities is integral to our core values as stewards for the environment. With increasing energy crises, it is more important now than ever to maximize efficiency and minimize the carbon footprint of our operations," said Rich Inman, vice president of technology.

The Company’s ESG strategy also helps the communities it operates in. Aside from using renewable energy mixes for its mining operations, CleanSpark facilitates more reliant transmission lines with infrastructure-level upgrades and invests in state solar power programs, such as Georgia’s Simple Solar. This approach is making a positive impact on the local economy by developing abandoned areas and creating new job opportunities.

“Our goal is to drive the adoption of clean and energy-efficient bitcoin mining while delivering value to our shareholders and communities we operate in,” CEO Zach Bradford said. “Finding ways to be good partners in surrounding neighborhoods is part of that vision.”

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its energy initiatives, operating results, business strategy, deployment of miners, digital currency mining activities, the growth of its facilities and other statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications; the fitness of the Company's energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market; the success of its digital currency mining activities; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services; the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on logistics and shipping and the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

