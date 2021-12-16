Persistent Systems Supports ATOSS to Build a Customer-Centric Organization, Powered by Salesforce

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Persistent Systems Supports ATOSS to Build a Customer-Centric Organization, Powered by Salesforce

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 16, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

News summary:

ATOSS, a Germany-based software provider for workforce management with over 10,000 customers worldwide, has selected Persistent to transform its customer relationship management with the help of Salesforce integrations.

Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

Persistent is a leading global Salesforce consulting and implementation partner delivering digital transformation at scale. ATOSS will use the Salesforce platform to automate sales, integrate with existing back-end systems and introduce customer service and event management. Persistent will first implement Sales Cloud to replace and redefine the current sales and service processes at ATOSS. This project will advance ATOSS' strategic goals of long-term customer loyalty through sustainable growth, standardization, and optimization of business processes, supported by cloud transformation, transformation of geographic research and organizational transformation.

Persistent's Salesforce practice helps clients to transform into modern digital enterprises with a customer-centric, data-driven, and enhanced customer experience that co-exists and enhances current systems. Persistent's industry expertise working across clouds enables unified and modernized solutions to clients around the globe.

"In the partner selection process, the professionalism, attention to detail and speed shown by Persistent to understand our needs and presenting a high-quality, solution-based approach have been strongly convincing. The decisive factor in choosing Persistent as implementation partner was their experience with complex multi-cloud projects. Persistent has proven to be a reliable and trustworthy partner during the system evaluation process and has given usadvice about the options Salesforce offered. We are confident we can master this project together with success."

Christof Leiber
CFO, ATOSS Software AG

"The project with ATOSS is based on the Salesforce Customer 360 platform, with continuous optimization and the implementation of further solutions such as Marketing Automation to build an innovative customer experience. We are delighted to be able to welcome ATOSS to our global client base."

Rajasekar Sukumar
Vice President Europe, Persistent Systems

Salesforce, Sales Cloud, Customer 360 and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

With over 15,500 employees located in 18 countries globally, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. Persistent was named to the Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion 2021 list, representing consistent top- and bottom-line performance as well as growth.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Media Contacts

Emma Handler
Persistent Systems (Global)
+1 617 633 1635
[email protected]

Manohar Dhanakshirur
Archetype
+91 750 644 5361
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO10032&sd=2021-12-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/persistent-systems-supports-atoss-to-build-a-customer-centric-organization-powered-by-salesforce-301446550.html

SOURCE Persistent Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO10032&Transmission_Id=202112160852PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO10032&DateId=20211216
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment