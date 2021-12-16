Persistent Systems Supports ATOSS to Build a Customer-Centric Organization, Powered by Salesforce

PR Newswire

ATOSS, a Germany-based software provider for workforce management with over 10,000 customers worldwide, has selected Persistent to transform its customer relationship management with the help of Salesforce integrations.

Persistent is a leading global Salesforce consulting and implementation partner delivering digital transformation at scale. ATOSS will use the Salesforce platform to automate sales, integrate with existing back-end systems and introduce customer service and event management. Persistent will first implement Sales Cloud to replace and redefine the current sales and service processes at ATOSS. This project will advance ATOSS' strategic goals of long-term customer loyalty through sustainable growth, standardization, and optimization of business processes, supported by cloud transformation, transformation of geographic research and organizational transformation.

Persistent's Salesforce practice helps clients to transform into modern digital enterprises with a customer-centric, data-driven, and enhanced customer experience that co-exists and enhances current systems. Persistent's industry expertise working across clouds enables unified and modernized solutions to clients around the globe.

"In the partner selection process, the professionalism, attention to detail and speed shown by Persistent to understand our needs and presenting a high-quality, solution-based approach have been strongly convincing. The decisive factor in choosing Persistent as implementation partner was their experience with complex multi-cloud projects. Persistent has proven to be a reliable and trustworthy partner during the system evaluation process and has given usadvice about the options Salesforce offered. We are confident we can master this project together with success."

Christof Leiber

CFO, ATOSS Software AG

"The project with ATOSS is based on the Salesforce Customer 360 platform, with continuous optimization and the implementation of further solutions such as Marketing Automation to build an innovative customer experience. We are delighted to be able to welcome ATOSS to our global client base."

Rajasekar Sukumar

Vice President Europe, Persistent Systems

Salesforce, Sales Cloud, Customer 360 and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

With over 15,500 employees located in 18 countries globally, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. Persistent was named to the Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion 2021 list, representing consistent top- and bottom-line performance as well as growth.

