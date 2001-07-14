The Alkaline Water Company Sends Its First Orders of A88CBD™ FreshCap™ Powered by Vessl® to Multiple Distributors

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, is sending the first orders for its brand-new A88CBD™ FreshCap™ powered by Vessl® to three distributors—DPI Rocky Mountain (DPI), Mahaska, and BettermentRS. These distributors will make the product available to thousands of retail clients in Colorado, Texas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

“After a very well-received product launch at major tradeshows this fall, we are now shipping our new A88CBD FreshCap by Vessl,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Our first shipments are destined for DPI Rocky Mountain in Colorado, BettermentRS in Texas, and Mahaska in Iowa. Combined, these great distributors service thousands of retail doors in a dozen states which have a total adult population of 50 million. Based on the strong feedback we’ve seen from category buyers and consumers alike, we anticipate that the A88CBD FreshCap will do very well in this initial rollout. As we gather data from this launch, we’ll continue to work with buyers in additional states like California and New York to take advantage of their large adult consumer base and favorable regulations. The CBD beverage category is projected to be $2 billion in 2026 and is very fragmented at the moment with no dominant leaders. We believe that our strong existing reputation with functional beverage category buyers, our partnerships with great distributors, and our amazing new lineup of A88CBD FreshCap products will drive our brand extension in this category over the coming years.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused™ brand. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon.

