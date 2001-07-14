CACI Completes Acquisition of SA Photonics

CACI International Inc (NYSE%3A+CACI) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of SA Photonics, Inc., a leading provider of innovative multi-domain photonics technologies for free-space optical (FSO) communications.

CACI’s Photonic Solutions group has decades of leadership in photonic design services, product development, and delivery of FSO communications and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensing solutions. With the complementary acquisition of SA Photonics and recent key wins with NASA, the Intelligence Community (IC), and the proliferated low-earth-orbit (LEO) market, the combined portfolios bring a rare alliance of research and development (R&D) innovation and scaled manufacturing capabilities.

Together, CACI’s Photonic Solutions and SA Photonics will address a broader market spanning high-end manned flight programs to the value based proliferated LEO market that the Space Development Agency (SDA) and the U.S. Space Force are seeking. CACI will offer the most advanced photonics engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. by adding two major facilities in California and Florida to its existing footprint in New Jersey.

John+Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Together, our combined transformative technology and advanced manufacturing enables us to deliver innovation in laser communications for customers ranging from national security to human spaceflight and across all domains.”

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher served as legal counsel to CACI in the transaction. Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to SA Photonics and King & Spalding LLP served as legal advisor in connection with the transaction.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

