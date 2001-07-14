Asana Named the Leader in G2's Enterprise Grid®

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named the leader in G2’s Winter 2021 Enterprise+Grid%26reg%3B and topped the Project+Management+Grid%26reg%3B, marking ten consecutive quarters in the ranking’s Leader quadrant.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005383/en/

Notable enterprise customer reviews highlighted Asana’s “impeccable user interface,” along with its easy-to-use dashboards and wide selection of integrations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Being recognized on two of G2’s most prestigious lists validates our investments in product innovation and customer experience,” said Anne Raimondi, Chief Operating Officer, Asana. “Today’s reality is that we’re more distributed than ever and are frequently collaborating both cross-functionally and with people we’ve never met in-person. Powered by Asana’s Work Graph data model, we’re more committed than ever to solving customers' most complex cross-team collaboration needs and are honored that leading enterprises are choosing Asana to coordinate the right people around the right work at a global scale.”

Determined by customer satisfaction and scale (based on market share, vendor size and social impact), the 2021 Grid® Report for Project Management ranks vendors into four categories - Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche players. Leaders are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial scale and market presence, as well as global support and service resources.

“The authentic voice of the customer powers our reports at G2 - ranking B2B software founded on users’ experience in buying, implementing and using it,” said Gabriel Gheorghiu, Research Principal, ERP & Commerce G2. “We’re thrilled to highlight the value the world’s leading software solutions deliver to their customers. By building a platform around the voice of the people actually using it, we’re able to deliver actionable, peer-to-peer insights that potential buyers can trust.”

Reviewers praised Asana for its ability to give leaders visibility on progress across the entire organization and capacity to instill a sense of accountability among teammates. Notable enterprise customer reviews highlight Asana’s “impeccable user interface,” along with its easy-to-use dashboards and wide selection of integrations, including:

“Asana is my favorite project management tool since it allows me to organize work and tasks over several teams or departments. Collaboration on several tasks is made possible by using just one platform, and it interacts with a lot of additional items to make it even more helpful. Products such as Discord, Hub, and Firefox are examples.” -- Senior+Database+Administrator

“Asana, thanks to its functionality, allows me to control and plan various projects. Thanks to the possibility of integration with file-sharing platforms such as Dropbox, I can easily share files with team members. The application's interface allows managing time in a very efficient way. Google Calendar can be integrated with the application as well.” -- Enterprise+Engineer

“Asana has two main benefits: Its task control and its team dashboards. These features help me manage projects from start to finish, providing complete visibility and control of tasks. Tasks can be assigned, tracked and completed by all team members. Team dashboards allow users to see what everyone is currently working on.” -- Senior+Analyst

“One of the best features of Asana is its adaptability; it can be used for everything from personal/business organization to project management and task management. Additionally, it features an excellent mobile app, which enables you to stay on top of your work while on the go.” -- General+Manager

For more information on how individuals, teams and entire organizations achieve their most ambitious goals, with Asana, visit asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 114,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky, and Affirm rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005383/en/