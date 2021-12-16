Logo
Scryb Reports on the Appointments of Mr. Duncan Sparrell and Mr. Setu Kulkarni to its Cybeats Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Scryb Inc. ("Scryb" or the "Company") (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (Frankfurt: EIY2), an applied intelligence Company, is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Duncan Sparrell and Mr. Setu Kalkarni to the Cybeats strategic advisory board. The appointments are in line with the Company's initiative to build an advisory board of cybersecurity industry leaders to help guide critical aspects of the commercial strategy for the Cybeats product suite. Mr. Sparrell and Mr. Kulkarni joined other advisors like Chris Blask and Chuck Brooks on the Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Scryb_Inc__Scryb_Reports_on_the_Appointments_of_Mr__Duncan_Sparr.jpg

Duncan Sparrell is the former Chief Security Architect of AT&T and a highly accomplished cybersecurity leader with more than 40 years of innovation in engineering, software development, cybersecurity, and international standards.

Setu Kulkarni is a corporate strategy & product management executive with a successful track record working in the global cybersecurity market which included leading the corporate strategy & product management functions at WhiteHat Security, before its acquisition by NTT Security (TYO: 9432), a USD $100 billion entity.

"We are very fortunate to have Setu and Duncan join our strategic advisory board as we look to aggressively expand our Cybeats platform reach in the sector," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Cybeats. "Both offer unique insights to cybersecurity and extensive backgrounds from working with the leaders of cyber security around the world. I expect them to be invaluable resources for the next phase of commercial growth and we all look forward to working with them in 2022."

Mr. Duncan Sparrell

Mr. Sparrell is a highly accomplished cybersecurity evangelist with more than 40 years of success in engineering, software development, cybersecurity, and international standards. His key areas of expertise include cybersecurity, software development, technical project management, government contracts, digital signal processing, telecommunications, and international standards. He offers a combination of engineering know-how, software development savvy, and project management acumen to jumpstart innovative security initiatives.

Duncan spent most of his career with AT&T. He retired as a Distinguished Member of Technical Staff at and AT&T's Chief Security Architect1. He was responsible for pioneering development of technologies to harmonize and unify security across AT&T's different internal (IT, network) and external (consumer, government) business units. Prior to that, he led technical development of cyber-defense solutions for the government including several classified Comprehensive National Cybersecurity Initiative (CNCI) programs including creating the first SOC. He has published numerous articles, holds 7 patents, was awarded the Intelligence Community Seal Medallion and the AT&T Science & Technology Medal. Duncan is the Co-Chair of the OASIS Open Command & Control Technical Committee, represents the U.S. at the International Telecommunications Union Cybersecurity Study Group and is very active in the NTIA Software Transparency and CISA Software Bill of Materials activities.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/duncan-sparrell-cissp-csslp-ccsk-038137

Setu Kulkarni

Setu Kulkarni is a senior corporate strategy & product management executive with a successful track record of leading strategic and operational initiatives. He has held leadership positions at large (Fortune 500) and small companies alike and has global experience in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. He is currently the VP of Product Management at Venafi, a leader in Machine Identity Management. Prior to Venafi, Kulkarni established and led the corporate strategy & product management functions at WhiteHat Security, resulting in its acquisition by NTT Security. At TIBCO Software he led product management and strategy for the Operational Intelligence product portfolio. Kulkarni has an engineering degree in computer science and engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University, India.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/setu-kulkarni-6552251?trk=author_mini-profile_title

About Cybeats
Cybeats is holistic software supply chain security that builds certainty through visibility, comprehensive protection and proactive response, from launch to legacy. Cybeats. Software made certain.

Website: www.cybeats.com

About Scryb
Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

For more information, or to 'SubScryb' to the Company's mail list, visit:https://www.scryb.ai

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available atwww.sedar.com


_________________________

1 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AT%26T

favicon.png?sn=VA10917&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scryb-reports-on-the-appointments-of-mr-duncan-sparrell-and-mr-setu-kulkarni-to-its-cybeats-advisory-board-301446986.html

SOURCE Scryb Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA10917&Transmission_Id=202112161600PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA10917&DateId=20211216
