CrowdStrike APAC Named Frost & Sullivan Endpoint Security Industry Company of the Year and was also recognized as a Customers' Choice by Gartner

CrowdStrike+Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, was selected by Frost & Sullivan as the 2021 Asia-Pacific Endpoint Security Company of the Year. This is the second analyst acknowledgement for CrowdStrike in APAC in quick succession after being recognised by Gartner, Inc. as a ‘Customers’ Choice’ in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) report[1].

As the world’s most tested next-gen endpoint protection solution, these prestigious recognitions mark yet another third-party validation to the power of CrowdStrike Falcon – the only truly cloud-native, single-agent endpoint security platform on the market. The+CrowdStrike+Falcon+platform was built as a transformative cloud-native solution to establish a new standard in security. For organizations around the world, CrowdStrike secures the most critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. Its unique approach starts with its single, intelligent lightweight agent that enables frictionless deployment of the platform at scale. Falcon is the only technology that enables customers to rapidly adopt technology across any workload running on multiple endpoints.

Frost & Sullivan called out CrowdStrike for continually improving its platform with enhancements, applications, and capabilities; and for maintaining a focus to stop breaches and keep customers secure with a solution for the future of endpoint security.

In the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ EPP report, CrowdStrike received the highest rating of 4.8/5 based on 260 reviews and as of August 2021. Out of 18 vendors assessed in the report, CrowdStrike recorded the highest “Willingness to Recommend” from customers at 98%.

“Endpoint security is a cornerstone of any mature cybersecurity framework. When companies deploy legacy solutions designed to catch and remediate malware or next generation point products that are not effective at stopping attacks and are too complex to deploy and use, these solutions are not fit for purpose against modern adversaries. They simply don’t keep users safe,” said Fabio Fratucello, chief technology officer for Asia Pacific and Japan at CrowdStrike. “As more systems move towards cloud-based environments, this shift requires a single platform that lowers costs, limits data complexity, and mitigates multiple software use and that is where CrowdStrike Falcon wins. This recognition is testament to the focus and vision CrowdStrike has in the Asia Pacific region which is a key pillar in the company’s overall growth strategy.”

The ‘Company of the Year Award’ is a top honour recognising the market participant that exemplifies vision, innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care. Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluate companies based on a range of criteria including leadership focus, best practices implementation, financial performance, price/performance value, customer experience and addressing unmet needs.

“CrowdStrike focuses on the user experience, and, because of Falcon’s advanced AI capabilities, the company services businesses of all sizes,” said Steven Lopez, best practices research analyst for Frost & Sullivan. “CrowdStrike’s growing customer base shows promising customer retention rates thanks to its visionary innovation and customer-centric approach.”

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who purchase, implement and/or use the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. The Gartner Peer Insights methodology collects data to help clients with a synthesis of which vendor products are the most highly rated by customers for EPP solutions. Vendors recognized as a Customers’ Choice must have 50 or more approved ratings and an average overall rating of 4.5 stars or greater. In addition to providing an overall score, Gartner Peer Insights allows customers and prospects to pivot by company size, vertical, geography, date and reviewer role.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon capturesapproximately 1 trillion high-fidelity signals per day in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

