Therma-Tru and Fypon to Preview New Products at 2022 Virtual Experience

Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Therma-Tru and Fypon invite building and design professionals to the 2022 Therma-Tru and Fypon Virtual Experience, allowing them to explore a collection of innovative new products that shape the most current home aesthetic trends. The 2022 Virtual Experience launches Feb. 1, 2022 at thermatru.com%2Fvirtualexperience and fypon.com%2Fvirtualexperience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006230/en/

The Therma-Tru Virtual Experience includes interactive home environments featuring an in-depth look at Therma-Tru products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 2022 Virtual Experience is an interactive, immersive online portal that provides information on new products from Therma-Tru and Fypon inspired by three relevant design trends: Casual Haven, Renewed History and Modern Revival.

Additional training opportunities, education, tools and support will be available for trade professionals. Participants will have 24/7 access to view this content online at their convenience, using a desktop, laptop or tablet for the best experience.

Get a sneak peek at thermatru.com%2Fvirtualexperience or fypon.com%2Fvirtualexperience.

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass doorlites, sidelites and transoms, and door components. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and also offers low-maintenance Fypon® polyurethane and PVC products. For more information and product warranty details, visit www.thermatru.com, www.fypon.com or call 800-537-8827.

Therma-Tru is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006230/en/

