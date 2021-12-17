A Female-oriented Game World: CooTek's First Attempt at Metaverse

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

A Female-oriented Game World: CooTek's First Attempt at Metaverse

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a heavy investor in mobile games, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company") recently announced its long-term plan to build a metaverse, integrating its advantages in mobile games and online literature along with supports from multiple sources. Lejiu, a Shanghai-based game studio invested by CooTek, has initiated the development of a metaverse game, targeting female users.

Targeting a 1.2-billion global market of female players

In May 2021, CooTek invested in Lejiu, which has created a series of popular games such as "Xian Zui Cang Qiong"(仙醉苍穹). Lejiu's gaming design style is matched with CooTek's online novel and IP business. Based on Lejiu's core competency and CooTek's forward-looking strategy, Lejiu will initiate CooTek's metaverse plan by introducing a female-targeted semi-open adventure virtual game (AVG). AVG provides users with an immersive experience, allowing users to interact with other players in an exotic and multi-dimensional world, while single-player mode is also accessible for users. Before metaverse related hardware become prevalent, this game can accumulate many cornerstone metaverse users. Given rich experience in 3D game development, Lejiu will be a key contributor to the creation of the CooTek metaverse.

While exploring the game-based metaverse, female players tend to build their virtual life through making friends and having trade transactions, which largely merges with their real-world experience. For example, users can upload their own works as home decoration, which will be traded as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the game. For those players who have a large fan base, they can earn income for real money by developing co-branding goods and products with other merchants. As female audience typically have stronger inclination in sharing, expressing and shopping, the diverse set of scenarios will be created based on these needs in the metaverse. Similar to the real-world, female will be likely to carry more business potential in the virtual world as well.

The female gaming market: the right people, in the right place, at the right time

The Company believes targeting the female market is a smart move in the first step of building the metaverse. Data have shown that there are currently 1.2 billion female game players worldwide, representing 45% of the market. In fact, the days when games were mostly dominated by male players has changed. With PC games gradually being replaced by mobile ones, female users have been increased significantly year over year, taking up nearly half of the entire market. Many competitive and role-playing games popular among female users are now topping the game charts. For long, the female audience were relying on online novels or TV series to meet their emotional, recreational and social needs. With the emergence of beginner-friendly mobile games, more women have turned to mobile games as their main entertainment. Therefore, it could not be a better time for CooTek to create a female-oriented metaverse.

The competitive advantages of CooTek in online literature and games also played important parts in creating the metaverse. In the mobile game arena, CooTek has been focusing on the causal game market while churning out dozens of products. This allows the Company to take full advantage of its strength in terms of resource reutilization, localization, optimization, and ROI growth. Among the extensive range of lightweight and fast mobile games developed by studios invested by CooTek, several female-oriented dress-up games, such as Catwalk Beauty and Truth Runner, have become global hits. The Company has acquired a solid base of female gamers worldwide and developed a unique understanding of female-oriented games. At the same time, the rich content and adventure storylines offered by CooTek's online literature platform will further capture the attention of female users. The combination of the flexible gameplays with intriguing stories will maximize the Company's solid advantages.

Some recent events in the market have shown that the female-oriented metaverse is heating up. Supported by its unique advantages and the success stories in the market, CooTek's female-oriented metaverse is going to open up a whole new world of possibilities and imaginations.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Robert Yi Cui
Email: [email protected]

ICA Investor Relations (Asia) Limited
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-21-8028-6033
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN11477&sd=2021-12-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-female-oriented-game-world-cooteks-first-attempt-at-metaverse-301447251.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN11477&Transmission_Id=202112170500PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN11477&DateId=20211217
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment