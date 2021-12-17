The Year in Review: Priceline Recaps How Americans Traveled in 2021 and Takes an Early Look at 2022

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

The Year in Review: Priceline Recaps How Americans Traveled in 2021 and Takes an Early Look at 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Travelers flew more than 4.5 trillion miles all together--enough to fly to the moon and back 9,400 times

PR Newswire

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 17, 2021

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the New Year approaching, Priceline analyzed how Americans traveled throughout 2021 for its annual travel recap, and released a forecast on what to expect for early 2022. Reflecting on the state of travel now and over the past year in 2021, one major theme emerges: the western and southeastern U.S. reigned supreme across all types of travel—but that's not all.

shutterstock_1466966360.jpg

Americans didn't shy away from traveling over the long summer holiday weekends, as the busiest travel days of the year were the Sunday before Fourth of July and the Friday before Labor Day. When it came to deals, travelers could visit major cities for significantly less than pre-pandemic rates—saving up to 27 percent!—with San Jose, San Francisco, New York, Washington, DC, and Seattlehaving the biggest percentage drops in hotel prices. Las Vegas held strong, remaining the number one destination for both hotel and flight over the last two years, and four hours southwest, Los Angeles regained its spot in the top three for most popular car rentals. To learn more about 2021 travel, visit Press.Priceline.com.

A Preview of 2022
Looking ahead to early 2022, the biggest trend so far is that travel—and travel prices—are continuing to heat up. For the first quarter of 2022, the average daily cost of hotels is up 18 percent over the same time last year, and average flight tickets are up 32 percent. As prices rise, Priceline has identified destinations across the country where travelers can explore, make memories and find great deals.

"As both inflation and the returning demand for leisure travel drive up prices, travelers are looking for products that help them identify and book vacations at affordable rates," said Brett Keller, Chief Executive Officer. "Priceline was created to do exactly that. We continue to negotiate great rates and roll out new deals and features, such as our VIP Loyalty Program, so our customers can book the trip they want at a price they can afford."

Where Are The Deals?

  • Southeast beach destinations offer some of the best airfares, with Myrtle Beach, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa all landing within the top 10 most affordable, offering average round-trip fares less than $285.
  • Half of the top 10 most affordable destinations for hotels are in the west (Laughlin, NV.; Page, AZ.; Buena Park, CA.; Albuquerque, andReno, specifically). Across these five cities, the average daily hotel rate comes in under $110 per night.

Where Are People Going?

  • While major entertainment meccas Las Vegas, Orlando, and New York hold the top three spots, Chicago, New Orleans, and Nashville join the top 10 list for most popular hotel destinations.

Destinations To Watch

  • Cape Canaveral: Home to the Kennedy Space Center and other space-themed attractions, Florida's Space Coast is up-and-coming and has a popular port for cruises bound for the Caribbean.
  • Pigeon Forgeand Gatlinburg: Serving as gateways to the scenic Great Smoky Mountains, both destinations light up in early 2022. Pigeon Forge will host the "Smoky Mountain Winterfest" with five million holiday lights through February 14th, and travelers can experience the famous 200-foot tunnel of lights at "Lights Over Gatlinburg" at Gatlinburg Skylift Park through January 29th.
  • Memphis: Tennessee's great outdoors aren't the state's only emerging destinations for 2022. Cultural hotspot Memphis is hosting fun events like a crawfish festival and the Beale Street Music Festival at the city's fairgrounds this spring.

As the New Year arrives—and as the travel industry continues to recover—Priceline is here to help travelers find great deals for their trips. Consumers can save even more during its Season of Savings event. The six-week sale, with deals and discounts on top of everyday savings, runs through January 2, 2022. Visit Priceline.com or download the Priceline App for the latest deals and exclusive discounts on all types of travel.

Connect with Priceline on:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Methodology
Priceline analyzed all hotel, roundtrip rental car, and roundtrip flight bookings for travel from January 1 - December 31, 2021 to determine the findings. 2020 and 2019 comparisons were analyzed with the same travel window for each corresponding year.

Q1 2022 findings were determined by analyzing hotel, rental car, and flight bookings for travel from January 1 - March 31, 2022. 2021, 2020, and 2019 comparisons were analyzed with the same travel window for each corresponding year.

About Priceline
Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a world leader in travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. Our deep discounts on hotels, flights, rental cars and more are also distributed through our partnership brand, Priceline Partner Network. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, and for our customers, every trip is a big deal.

For further information, please contact:
Christina Bennett, [email protected]
Stephanie Perry, [email protected]

Priceline_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY11138&sd=2021-12-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-year-in-review-priceline-recaps-how-americans-traveled-in-2021-and-takes-an-early-look-at-2022-301447080.html

SOURCE Priceline

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY11138&Transmission_Id=202112170600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY11138&DateId=20211217
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment