Accenture Named a Leader in Workday Implementation Partners Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Accenture Named a Leader in Workday Implementation Partners Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in %3Ci%3EThe+Forrester+New+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Workday+Implementation+Partners%2C+Q3+2021%3C%2Fi%3E report. Accenture received a differentiated rating, the highest score possible, in seven out of 10 criteria.

According to the report, which assessed eight providers, Accenture, “Leads the pack with breadth of capabilities and scale. Accenture has scale across all major areas of Workday services and is one of its key partners for Prism Analytics as well as Spend Management.”

“We believe our position as a Leader in this Forrester New Wave report is a testament to Accenture’s leading technology capabilities, our longstanding relationship with Workday and expertise in their solutions, and our deep knowledge of our clients’ businesses and industries that allow us to deliver transformational change,” said Gloria Samuels, senior managing director and Accenture Workday Business Group lead. “With our laser focus on continuous innovation, coupled with our direct alignment with Workday’s growth strategy, Accenture is well positioned to help our clients push the boundaries of what’s possible to completely reimagine their HR and Finance functions with Workday and accelerate their path to value.”

The report also states that Accenture, “Is the best fit for companies with complex, global needs. Accenture thrives in large and complex transformations, including multi-pillar deals. Accenture’s reference customers praised Accenture for its experience and skills, in-region delivery, and its ability to push innovation and challenge existing ways of thinking.”

Accenture combines its deep alliance with Workday, advanced technology expertise, industry and functional knowledge, and global experience to help clients solve their greatest challenges. Accenture helps to unleash the full value of Workday technology and extend its effectiveness for clients.

As one of the longest-standing Workday alliance partners, with more than 4,100 Workday-skilled consultants including 2,300 Workday certified professionals, Accenture supports some of Workday customers’ largest transformational projects across all industries. Accenture was named a winner of the 2021 Workday+Partner+Industry+Innovation+Awards in the Government and Media & Technology industries, in honor of its innovation, expertise, and commitment to bringing accelerated industry innovation to customers while extending key Workday solutions. For more information on the Accenture and Workday relationship, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.accenture.com%2Fworkday.

The Forrester New Wave™: Workday Implementation Partners, Q3 2021 report can be accessed here.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211217005101r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005101/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment