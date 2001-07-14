Accenture Named a Leader in Workday Implementation Partners Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in %3Ci%3EThe+Forrester+New+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Workday+Implementation+Partners%2C+Q3+2021%3C%2Fi%3E report. Accenture received a differentiated rating, the highest score possible, in seven out of 10 criteria.

According to the report, which assessed eight providers, Accenture, “Leads the pack with breadth of capabilities and scale. Accenture has scale across all major areas of Workday services and is one of its key partners for Prism Analytics as well as Spend Management.”

“We believe our position as a Leader in this Forrester New Wave report is a testament to Accenture’s leading technology capabilities, our longstanding relationship with Workday and expertise in their solutions, and our deep knowledge of our clients’ businesses and industries that allow us to deliver transformational change,” said Gloria Samuels, senior managing director and Accenture Workday Business Group lead. “With our laser focus on continuous innovation, coupled with our direct alignment with Workday’s growth strategy, Accenture is well positioned to help our clients push the boundaries of what’s possible to completely reimagine their HR and Finance functions with Workday and accelerate their path to value.”

The report also states that Accenture, “Is the best fit for companies with complex, global needs. Accenture thrives in large and complex transformations, including multi-pillar deals. Accenture’s reference customers praised Accenture for its experience and skills, in-region delivery, and its ability to push innovation and challenge existing ways of thinking.”

Accenture combines its deep alliance with Workday, advanced technology expertise, industry and functional knowledge, and global experience to help clients solve their greatest challenges. Accenture helps to unleash the full value of Workday technology and extend its effectiveness for clients.

As one of the longest-standing Workday alliance partners, with more than 4,100 Workday-skilled consultants including 2,300 Workday certified professionals, Accenture supports some of Workday customers’ largest transformational projects across all industries. Accenture was named a winner of the 2021 Workday+Partner+Industry+Innovation+Awards in the Government and Media & Technology industries, in honor of its innovation, expertise, and commitment to bringing accelerated industry innovation to customers while extending key Workday solutions. For more information on the Accenture and Workday relationship, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.accenture.com%2Fworkday.

The Forrester New Wave™: Workday Implementation Partners, Q3 2021 report can be accessed here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005101/en/