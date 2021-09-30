Logo
Brookfield Investment Funds Buys GPT Group, Americold Realty Trust, EPR Properties, Sells Camden Property Trust, Dexus, National Retail Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brookfield Investment Funds (Current Portfolio) buys GPT Group, Americold Realty Trust, EPR Properties, VICI Properties Inc, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, sells Camden Property Trust, Dexus, National Retail Properties Inc, alstria office REIT-AG, Mirvac Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookfield Investment Funds. As of 2021Q3, Brookfield Investment Funds owns 55 stocks with a total value of $618 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookfield+global+listed+real+estate+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 301,013 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83%
  2. Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 72,924 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.99%
  3. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 281,748 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72%
  4. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) - 1,058,691 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.13%
  5. Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) - 424,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
New Purchase: GPT Group (GPT)

Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in GPT Group. The purchase prices were between $4.62 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 3,360,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (C38U)

Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.18, with an estimated average price of $2.1. The stock is now traded at around $1.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,569,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: National Storage REIT (NSR)

Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in National Storage REIT. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.43, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,946,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 356.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 371,064 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: EPR Properties (EPR)

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in EPR Properties by 218.45%. The purchase prices were between $47.21 and $55.33, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 230,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 106.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $27.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 517,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $303.93 and $337, with an estimated average price of $323.43. The stock is now traded at around $343.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 72,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 458,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Hammerson PLC by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $0.32 and $0.39, with an estimated average price of $0.36. The stock is now traded at around $0.317800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,042,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $47.05.

Sold Out: alstria office REIT-AG (AOX)

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in alstria office REIT-AG. The sale prices were between $15.76 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.01.

Sold Out: Mirvac Group (MGR)

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Mirvac Group. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.99.

Sold Out: Keppel REIT (K71U)

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Keppel REIT. The sale prices were between $1.02 and $1.2, with an estimated average price of $1.12.

Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $56.75 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $60.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund.

1. Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund keeps buying
