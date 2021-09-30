Brookfield Investment Funds Buys GPT Group, Americold Realty Trust, EPR Properties, Sells Camden Property Trust, Dexus, National Retail Properties Inc

- New Purchases: GPT, C38U, NSR,
- Added Positions: COLD, EPR, VICI, ESS, INVH, PK, GFC, 8963, HMSO, COV, AC, MRL, PEB, MEL, 00016, OUT, MAA, CAPC,
- Reduced Positions: CPT, DXS, 3466, DEI, PLD, HUFV A, 01997, WELL, SLG, DLN, ARE,
- Sold Out: NNN, AOX, MGR, K71U, REXR,
For the details of Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookfield+global+listed+real+estate+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 301,013 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83%
- Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 72,924 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.99%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 281,748 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72%
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) - 1,058,691 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.13%
- Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) - 424,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in GPT Group. The purchase prices were between $4.62 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 3,360,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (C38U)
Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.18, with an estimated average price of $2.1. The stock is now traded at around $1.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,569,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: National Storage REIT (NSR)
Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in National Storage REIT. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.43, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,946,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 356.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 371,064 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: EPR Properties (EPR)
Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in EPR Properties by 218.45%. The purchase prices were between $47.21 and $55.33, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 230,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 106.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $27.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 517,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $303.93 and $337, with an estimated average price of $323.43. The stock is now traded at around $343.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 72,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 458,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Hammerson PLC by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $0.32 and $0.39, with an estimated average price of $0.36. The stock is now traded at around $0.317800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,042,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $47.05.Sold Out: alstria office REIT-AG (AOX)
Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in alstria office REIT-AG. The sale prices were between $15.76 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.01.Sold Out: Mirvac Group (MGR)
Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Mirvac Group. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.99.Sold Out: Keppel REIT (K71U)
Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Keppel REIT. The sale prices were between $1.02 and $1.2, with an estimated average price of $1.12.Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $56.75 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $60.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund. Also check out:
1. Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment