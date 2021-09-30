Brookfield Investment Funds Buys GPT Group, Americold Realty Trust, EPR Properties, Sells Camden Property Trust, Dexus, National Retail Properties Inc

Investment company Brookfield Investment Funds Current Portfolio ) buys GPT Group, Americold Realty Trust, EPR Properties, VICI Properties Inc, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, sells Camden Property Trust, Dexus, National Retail Properties Inc, alstria office REIT-AG, Mirvac Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookfield Investment Funds. As of 2021Q3, Brookfield Investment Funds owns 55 stocks with a total value of $618 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 301,013 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83% Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 72,924 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.99% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 281,748 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72% Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) - 1,058,691 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.13% Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) - 424,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%

Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in GPT Group. The purchase prices were between $4.62 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 3,360,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.18, with an estimated average price of $2.1. The stock is now traded at around $1.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,569,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in National Storage REIT. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.43, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,946,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 356.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 371,064 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in EPR Properties by 218.45%. The purchase prices were between $47.21 and $55.33, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 230,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 106.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $27.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 517,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $303.93 and $337, with an estimated average price of $323.43. The stock is now traded at around $343.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 72,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 458,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Hammerson PLC by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $0.32 and $0.39, with an estimated average price of $0.36. The stock is now traded at around $0.317800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,042,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $47.05.

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in alstria office REIT-AG. The sale prices were between $15.76 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.01.

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Mirvac Group. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.99.

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Keppel REIT. The sale prices were between $1.02 and $1.2, with an estimated average price of $1.12.

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $56.75 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $60.34.