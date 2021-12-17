BioInvent announces positive early data from ongoing solid cancer trial of BI-1206 in combination with pembrolizumab

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / BioInvent International ( STO:BINV, Financial)

Partial response in metastatic uveal melanoma, a difficult-to-treat indication

Markedly improvement of stage IV sarcoma

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, announces positive early data from the ongoing clinical study of its novel anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1206 in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. Early observations are that BI-1206 may stem and reverse metastatic disease progression in patients who have previously progressed on PD-1/PDL-1 therapies and other prior treatments. No major safety concerns have been noted. The study and the observed responses will be discussed as part of BioInvent's Key Opinion Leader Webinar on BI-1206 on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 1:00 pm ET/7:00 pm CET.

The study is recruiting patients with advanced solid tumors who had progressed on prior treatments including PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors. Patients receive a three-week cycle of BI-1206 in combination with pembrolizumab for up to two years, or until disease progression. As of November 29, 2021, eleven patients in three dose cohorts have been treated with BI-1206 in combination with pembrolizumab and four patients are still on treatment.

During the study period, a patient with stage IV sarcoma was able to stop all pain medication, the coughing disappeared, and the shortness of breath markedly improved. From the time of ending participation in the BI-1206 study, the patient did not receive any other anti-cancer treatment and showed on a scan performed in September 2021 that some metastatic lesions have disappeared, some are smaller, and others have not changed. No lesions have grown, and no new lesions are evident. Another patient, with uveal melanoma, demonstrated a partial response and is still on treatment with the combination of BI-1206 and pembrolizumab. Metastatic uveal melanoma is a difficult-to-treat disease, with median overall survival of approximately 13.4 months, with only 8% of patients surviving after 2 years1).

"These are exciting early data that show the potential of BI-1206 in rescuing the effectiveness of pembrolizumab in patients that have progressed on multiple prior treatment cycles. Furthermore, these data encourage our conviction that BI-1206 can potentially be effective in restoring anti-tumor response in combination with a range of antibody therapies. Other recent data have shown that BI-1206 can rescue the activity of rituximab in NHL, and now we see an effect of BI-1206 with pembrolizumab. We look forward to discussing our recent data with investors during our KOL call on December 17," said Martin Welschof, PhD, CEO of BioInvent.

