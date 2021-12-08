Transparency notification received from Tolefi SA and related persons (Article 14 §1 of the Law of 2 May 2007)

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that it has received a transparency notification dated December 17, 2021 indicating that Tolefi SA and related persons have crossed together the statutory threshold of 20%, holding 18,65% of the voting rights of the company as of December 8, 2021.

Downward passive crossing of the 20% threshold

Downward passive crossing by persons acting in concert

Persons acting in concert

Tolefi SA, Chaussée de Waterloo 1589D, 1180 Uccle

Serge Goblet

Isabelle Thoumyre

Jérôme Goblet

Jean-Daniel Goblet

December 8, 2021

20

24.961.981

A) Voting Rights Previous

notification After the Transaction #of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to the

securities Not linked to the

securities Linked to the

securities Not linked to the

securities Tolefi SA 4.591.402 4.591.402

18,39% Serge Goblet 56.180 56.180 0,23% Isabelle Thoumyre 7.300 7.300 0,03% Jérôme Goblet 250 250 0,00% Jean-Daniel Goblet 384 384 0,00% TOTAL 4.655.516 4.655.516 18,65%

Tolefi SA is 100% controlled by Serge Goblet, Isabelle Thoumyre, Jérôme and Jean-Daniel Goblet.



The Press Release may be consulted on the website of Celyad Oncology via this link.



The notification can be consulted on the website of Celyad Oncology via this link .



By law, any transparency declaration must be sent to our Company by email to the attention of Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO): [email protected] .



