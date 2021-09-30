Logo
Matthews International Funds Buys OBIC Business Consultants Co, Toyota Motor Corp, GMO Payment Gateway Inc, Sells Baozun Inc, Bilibili Inc, Shimao Services Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matthews International Funds (Current Portfolio) buys OBIC Business Consultants Co, Toyota Motor Corp, GMO Payment Gateway Inc, Eisai Co, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, sells Baozun Inc, Bilibili Inc, Shimao Services Holdings, Shimao Services Holdings, Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews International Funds. As of 2021Q3, Matthews International Funds owns 69 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MATTHEWS ASIA GROWTH FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+asia+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MATTHEWS ASIA GROWTH FUND
  1. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (02269) - 8,421,500 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  2. Sony Group Corp (6758) - 770,900 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 224,200 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
  4. Bajaj Finance Ltd (BAJFINANCE) - 655,186 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio.
  5. Innovent Biologics Inc (01801) - 6,984,500 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: OBIC Business Consultants Co Ltd (4733)

Matthews International Funds initiated holding in OBIC Business Consultants Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5160 and $6590, with an estimated average price of $5855.08. The stock is now traded at around $4885.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 518,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Toyota Motor Corp (7203)

Matthews International Funds initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $1783 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1961.55. The stock is now traded at around $2102.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,229,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GMO Payment Gateway Inc (3769)

Matthews International Funds initiated holding in GMO Payment Gateway Inc. The purchase prices were between $12960 and $16220, with an estimated average price of $14279.5. The stock is now traded at around $13790.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 160,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Eisai Co Ltd (4523)

Matthews International Funds initiated holding in Eisai Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8287 and $10885, with an estimated average price of $9256.06. The stock is now traded at around $6974.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 261,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CROMPTON)

Matthews International Funds initiated holding in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $429.5 and $492.2, with an estimated average price of $467.22. The stock is now traded at around $417.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,903,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Medlive Technology Co Ltd (02192)

Matthews International Funds initiated holding in Medlive Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $32.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,338,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nintendo Co Ltd (7974)

Matthews International Funds added to a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd by 46.19%. The purchase prices were between $50810 and $66760, with an estimated average price of $56578.2. The stock is now traded at around $52930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 109,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Appier Group Inc (4180)

Matthews International Funds added to a holding in Appier Group Inc by 70.92%. The purchase prices were between $1298 and $1943, with an estimated average price of $1628.33. The stock is now traded at around $1330.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,805,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sysmex Corp (6869)

Matthews International Funds added to a holding in Sysmex Corp by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $11735 and $14930, with an estimated average price of $13169. The stock is now traded at around $14645.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 214,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MARUTI)

Matthews International Funds added to a holding in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $6608.6 and $7599.45, with an estimated average price of $7066.53. The stock is now traded at around $7296.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 288,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Matthews International Funds sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $24.74.

Sold Out: Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (03692)

Matthews International Funds sold out a holding in Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.92 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Sold Out: Fanuc Corp (6954)

Matthews International Funds sold out a holding in Fanuc Corp. The sale prices were between $22635 and $28075, with an estimated average price of $25361.3.

Sold Out: Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4519)

Matthews International Funds sold out a holding in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3985 and $4447, with an estimated average price of $4192.87.

Sold Out: Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD)

Matthews International Funds sold out a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.03 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.82.

Sold Out: JW (Cayman) Therapeutics Co Ltd (02126)

Matthews International Funds sold out a holding in JW (Cayman) Therapeutics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.64.

Reduced: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Matthews International Funds reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 23.13%. The sale prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Matthews International Funds still held 904,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Shimao Services Holdings Ltd (00873)

Matthews International Funds reduced to a holding in Shimao Services Holdings Ltd by 43.54%. The sale prices were between $13.64 and $26.8, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Matthews International Funds still held 9,452,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Shimao Services Holdings Ltd (00873)

Matthews International Funds reduced to a holding in Shimao Services Holdings Ltd by 43.54%. The sale prices were between $13.64 and $26.8, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Matthews International Funds still held 9,452,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (02313)

Matthews International Funds reduced to a holding in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd by 36.99%. The sale prices were between $154.8 and $193, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $149.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Matthews International Funds still held 1,490,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SoftBank Group Corp (9984)

Matthews International Funds reduced to a holding in SoftBank Group Corp by 31.92%. The sale prices were between $6086 and $7812, with an estimated average price of $6841.79. The stock is now traded at around $5481.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Matthews International Funds still held 376,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BBRI)

Matthews International Funds reduced to a holding in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 23.95%. The sale prices were between $3372.67 and $3850, with an estimated average price of $3558.73. The stock is now traded at around $4110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Matthews International Funds still held 127,302,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.



