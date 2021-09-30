Matthews International Funds Buys OBIC Business Consultants Co, Toyota Motor Corp, GMO Payment Gateway Inc, Sells Baozun Inc, Bilibili Inc, Shimao Services Holdings

New Purchases: 4733, 7203, 3769, 4523, CROMPTON, 02192, ZOMATO, 4373, 09960,

Investment company Matthews International Funds Current Portfolio ) buys OBIC Business Consultants Co, Toyota Motor Corp, GMO Payment Gateway Inc, Eisai Co, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, sells Baozun Inc, Bilibili Inc, Shimao Services Holdings, Shimao Services Holdings, Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews International Funds. As of 2021Q3, Matthews International Funds owns 69 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (02269) - 8,421,500 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% Sony Group Corp (6758) - 770,900 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 224,200 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Bajaj Finance Ltd (BAJFINANCE) - 655,186 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Innovent Biologics Inc (01801) - 6,984,500 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.

Matthews International Funds initiated holding in OBIC Business Consultants Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5160 and $6590, with an estimated average price of $5855.08. The stock is now traded at around $4885.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 518,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $1783 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1961.55. The stock is now traded at around $2102.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,229,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds initiated holding in GMO Payment Gateway Inc. The purchase prices were between $12960 and $16220, with an estimated average price of $14279.5. The stock is now traded at around $13790.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 160,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds initiated holding in Eisai Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8287 and $10885, with an estimated average price of $9256.06. The stock is now traded at around $6974.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 261,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds initiated holding in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $429.5 and $492.2, with an estimated average price of $467.22. The stock is now traded at around $417.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,903,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds initiated holding in Medlive Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $32.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,338,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds added to a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd by 46.19%. The purchase prices were between $50810 and $66760, with an estimated average price of $56578.2. The stock is now traded at around $52930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 109,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds added to a holding in Appier Group Inc by 70.92%. The purchase prices were between $1298 and $1943, with an estimated average price of $1628.33. The stock is now traded at around $1330.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,805,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds added to a holding in Sysmex Corp by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $11735 and $14930, with an estimated average price of $13169. The stock is now traded at around $14645.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 214,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds added to a holding in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $6608.6 and $7599.45, with an estimated average price of $7066.53. The stock is now traded at around $7296.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 288,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $24.74.

Matthews International Funds sold out a holding in Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.92 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Matthews International Funds sold out a holding in Fanuc Corp. The sale prices were between $22635 and $28075, with an estimated average price of $25361.3.

Matthews International Funds sold out a holding in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3985 and $4447, with an estimated average price of $4192.87.

Matthews International Funds sold out a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.03 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.82.

Matthews International Funds sold out a holding in JW (Cayman) Therapeutics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.64.

Matthews International Funds reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 23.13%. The sale prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Matthews International Funds still held 904,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds reduced to a holding in Shimao Services Holdings Ltd by 43.54%. The sale prices were between $13.64 and $26.8, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Matthews International Funds still held 9,452,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds reduced to a holding in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd by 36.99%. The sale prices were between $154.8 and $193, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $149.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Matthews International Funds still held 1,490,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds reduced to a holding in SoftBank Group Corp by 31.92%. The sale prices were between $6086 and $7812, with an estimated average price of $6841.79. The stock is now traded at around $5481.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Matthews International Funds still held 376,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews International Funds reduced to a holding in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 23.95%. The sale prices were between $3372.67 and $3850, with an estimated average price of $3558.73. The stock is now traded at around $4110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Matthews International Funds still held 127,302,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.