Pure Storage FlashBlade Recognised as a Leader in 2021 Coldago Research Maps for File Storage and Object Storage

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Pure's Unified Fast File and Object platform consolidates unstructured data on a single platform, delivering the multi-dimensional performance needed for modern data

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced that FlashBlade® was named a leader in both the Coldago Research Maps 2021 for File Storage and Object Storage. Pure's position in the reports cements FlashBlade's leadership in file and object for unstructured data, and validates its ability to meet customer needs, both now and in the future, giving enterprises the data platform they need to innovate and outperform their competitors for years to come. The file and object reports examine 26 and 17 vendors respectively from the file and object storage segments, ranking them based on a number of criteria such as ability to execute, as well as vision and strategy, in order to list them from niche players to leaders in the market.

Coldago_Map_2021_OBJ_Color_Infographic.jpg

Unveiled in March 2016, the success of FlashBlade has been driven by continuous innovation to not only solve for customer's current needs, but enable them to take advantage of a growing tsunami of unstructured data and modern applications to fuel their business. This latest recognition comes as FlashBlade surpassed $1B in all-time sales, with nearly 200 customers who have spent over $1m on the technology, which is now being used by more than 25% of the Fortune 100.

Coldago Research is a research and analyst entity founded in 2009 in Paris, France. Coldago is specialized in the Data Management and Storage Technologies sector thanks to the 30 years of expertise of its lead analyst Philippe Nicolas.

"It's a crowning achievement for Pure Storage to be ranked as a leader in both the 2021 Coldago Research Map for file storage, and the same report for object storage," said Philippe Nicolas, Coldago Research. "In particular we were impressed with the solution's ability to consolidate unstructured data into one platform. This results in exponential levels of simplicity for Pure's customers who no longer need individual storage systems to support numerous applications, along with all the integration challenges this brings," Nicolas concluded.

"We're delighted that Pure has been recognized as a leader by Coldago Research, validating our efforts to deliver a Unified Fast File and Object platform to tackle the critical challenges that unstructured data and next-generation applications are posing for modern organizations," said Amy Fowler, VP, Strategy and Solutions, FlashBlade, Pure Storage.

To learn more, read the full Coldago Research Map 2021 for File Storage and Object Storage reports.

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organisations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Analyst Recognition
Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage
Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Coldago_Map_2021_FS_Color_Infographic.jpg

pure_storage_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF11952&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-flashblade-recognised-as-a-leader-in-2021-coldago-research-maps-for-file-storage-and-object-storage-301447820.html

SOURCE Pure Storage

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF11952&Transmission_Id=202112200300PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF11952&DateId=20211220
