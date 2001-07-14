Logo
AMC Theatres Sells More Than 7 Million Tickets for Showtimes Thursday Through Sunday Globally; Sets Its Post-reopening Single-day Attendance Record in The U.S. on Thursday and Sets a New Record Again on Friday and Sets a New Record Again on Saturday

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

AMC Theatres (

NYSE:AMC, Financial), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world, today announced that based on the opening weekend strength of Marvel & Sony Pictures’ SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME, AMC has broken several post-reopening attendance records. The movie finished the weekend as the biggest December opening of all time, and AMC set new post-reopening domestic attendance records on Thursday, then broke that record on Friday, and then broke that record again on Saturday.

More than two million people watched a movie at an AMC location around the world on Saturday, which is the most tickets sold in a single day since Christmas day, 2019. With Sunday’s domestic attendance finishing at more than 1 million tickets sold, it marks the first time that AMC has sold at least one million tickets each day Thursday through Sunday since December 2019. Guests sought out PLF experiences at AMC, as this past weekend was the biggest ever weekend for PRIME at AMC, the second biggest ever for Dolby Cinema at AMC and the fourth biggest weekend for IMAX at AMC.

In all, AMC recorded more than 7 million tickets sold, Thursday through Sunday, at its locations around the world, including more than five million tickets sold at its U.S. theatres. AMC’s attendance was off to a strong start on Thursday, as guests arrived in droves to qualify for their exclusive Spider-Man NFT, the first ever of its kind from a major theatrical exhibitor. Attendance for Spider-Man at AMC’s international theatres was also robust, setting a new single-day attendance record on Saturday.

“Historically, December is one of the biggest months of the year for major blockbuster releases, so to see SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME set a new all-time opening weekend box office record this month is significant not just for AMC, but for the entire theatrical industry,” said Adam Aron, AMC Chairman and CEO. “We commend our friends at Sony Pictures and Marvel on their wonderfully successful movie, which millions of people have already watched at a U.S. AMC theatre in just 4 days.”

For more information and to find showtimes and purchase tickets to SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME, guests can visit amctheatres.com and the AMC mobile app.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit amctheatres.com.

Source: AMC Entertainment Holdings

Category: Company Release

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005433r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005433/en/

