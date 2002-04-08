Definitive Healthcare set to join Russell 1000® Index

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) ( DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the Company is set to join the Russell 1000® Index at the conclusion of the quarterly IPO additions of the Russell stock indices, effective after the U.S. stock market opens on December 20, 2021.



“We’re excited to be included in the Russell 1000 index as it represents an opportunity to increase our visibility within the investor community and expand our shareholder base,” stated Jason Krantz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Definitive Healthcare. “Our inclusion also allows us to introduce the concept of healthcare commercial intelligence to a broader audience. The healthcare industry is complicated, and our healthcare commercial intelligence provides a 360-degree view of the healthcare ecosystem to help those looking to market or sell into the industry find commercial success.”

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. A comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes provides investors worldwide with the tools they require to measure and benchmark markets across asset classes, styles or strategies.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance, employing transparent rules-based methodology informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell fully embraces the IOSCO Principles and its Statement of Compliance has received independent assurance. Index innovation is driven by client needs and customer partnerships, allowing FTSE Russell to continually enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

