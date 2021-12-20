Logo
Chemomab to Participate in LifeSci Partners Annual Corporate Access Event and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that senior management will participate in the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event, which will be held virtually from January 5-7, 2022, and the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, which will be held virtually from January 10-13, 2022.

Chemomab_Logo.jpg

Event details are below:

LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

Date: January 5-7, 2022
Format: 1-on-1 virtual meetings with senior management
Registration: LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event 2022

HC Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Webcast available on demand at 7:00am ET Jan.10 through Jan.13, 2022
Format: Corporate overview webcast
Registration: https://journey.ct.events/view/9e85b478-28c8-4b98-9959-d900bd47a369
Replay: Available on Chemomab website starting Jan.14, 2022 at investors.chemomab.com/events

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 safety and efficacy trials—one in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the second in patients with liver fibrosis, with a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin early in 2022.

For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: +1-917-734-7387
[email protected]

Media:
Barbara Lindheim
Chemomab Therapeutics
Consulting Vice President
Investor & Public Relations, Strategic Communications
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO12818&sd=2021-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemomab-to-participate-in-lifesci-partners-annual-corporate-access-event-and-hc-wainwright-bioconnect-2022-healthcare-conference-301448086.html

SOURCE ChemomAb Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO12818&Transmission_Id=202112200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO12818&DateId=20211220
