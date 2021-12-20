accesso® and Sansei Technologies, Inc., Enter Virtual Queuing Distribution Partnership

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed a three-year strategic agreement with Sansei Technologies, Inc., through which Sansei Technologies will serve as the exclusive reseller of accesso virtual queuing products in the Japanese market.

Since its founding in 1951, Japan-based Sansei Technologies has specialized in end-to-end development of cutting-edge rides and attractions, theater design, elevators and other specialized equipment for operators in the leisure and entertainment industry. The company's decades of industry experience, regional connectivity and deep understanding of market needs position Sansei Technologies as the ideal partner for accesso as the solution provider seeks to further expand the footprint of its award-winning virtual queuing technology in Japan.

"Accesso is the industry leader when it comes to virtual queuing, and the potential their technology holds for operators – especially when it comes to boosting operational revenue – is undeniable," said Yasuharu Nishiyama, Managing Executive Officer / Division GM, Amusement Ride Division, at Sansei Technologies. "We are excited to partner with Accesso and are eager to introduce the power of their virtual queuing solutions to operators here in Japan."

Since 2001, accesso's patented accesso LoQueue® suite of virtual queuing solutions has helped millions of guests to wait less, do more and enjoy a better on-site experience. With multiple technology platforms designed for all types of attractions, the accesso LoQueue solution generates additional revenue for operators while improving their guests' experiences.

"For years, we've seen our virtual queuing technology redefine operations for theme parks and attractions around the world," said Andrew Jacobs, accesso Chief Commercial Officer. "Through this partnership, we look forward to delivering that same level of success to operators in Japan, and we're grateful to do so with Sansei Technologies, an incredibly like-minded and well-connected partner."

Under this three-year agreement, Sansei Technologies will lead regional efforts for target identification, while contributing to other areas of the sales process, including basic, local customer support. accesso will maintain control over the full solution design and system maintenance, while managing higher-level customer care.

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accesso-and-sansei-technologies-inc-enter-virtual-queuing-distribution-partnership-301448195.html

SOURCE accesso Technology Group plc