Amplitude Ranks #1 in Three Analytics Categories by G2, Announces 2021 Datamonsters of the Year Winners

Amplitude%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the pioneer in digital optimization, today announced that it ranked #1 across six categories in the G2+Winter+2022+Report, showcasing the ease of doing business with Amplitude and its product superiority. This is the fifth consecutive quarter that G2 users ranked Amplitude as the #1 Product Analytics solution. Amplitude also announced the 2021 winners of its Datamonsters of the Year awards, highlighting the top global leaders leveraging Amplitude to build data-informed cultures for product-led growth. Together, the G2 rankings and the Datamonsters of the Year awards highlight customers’ deep trust in Amplitude’s award-winning technology as a strategic part of their digital growth stack.

G2 Winter 2022 Report: Leading Product Analytics in the Enterprise

As the world’s largest software review site, G2 recognizes the top picks in business software and services based on feedback from thousands of G2 users, from product managers to marketers and executives. In the Winter 2022 Report, G2 users rated Amplitude as the #1 Product Analytics solution overall as well as the top Product Analytics solution for enterprises, signaling strong enterprise adoption of Amplitude’s Digital Optimization System.

G2 users also rated Amplitude #1 in both Mobile Analytics and Mobile App Analytics. According to data from Sensor Tower, consumer app spending+is+expected+to+reach+%24270+billion+by+2025, and Amplitude’s rankings demonstrate businesses’ deepening understanding of the value of product data in driving customer engagement, retention and revenue. In addition to the product categories, G2 users also ranked Amplitude #1 in Satisfaction for Product Analytics, #1 in its Enterprise Relationship Index, which tracks ease of doing business, likelihood to recommend and quality of support, and #1 in Mid-Market Usability.

“Digital optimization helps teams gain actionable insights into product behavior to help maximize growth. The first step in this journey is product analytics,” said Jennifer Johnson, chief marketing and strategy officer at Amplitude. “Users have spoken, and after five reports as the #1 solution it’s clear we are the leader. We congratulate our Datamonsters of the Year award winners for leading the way in the industry, and we thank our customers for their continued trust and support.”

2021 Datamonsters of the Year

Today, Amplitude also unveiled the winners of its Datamonsters of the Year awards, an annual celebration of the top customers leveraging product data to drive strategy and business growth. These Amplitude customers continuously created and shared the most insights with their teams over the past year. Amplitude’s 25 winners come from product, data science, marketing and analytics teams, demonstrating the democratization of product data across organizations to help drive growth. In fact, more marketing and customer success roles use Amplitude than data scientists, according to our 2021+Product+Report.

The top five 2021 Datamonsters of the Year include:

Robbin Brillantes, Data Analytics Head, ABS-CBN Global Ltd.

Colin Whooten, Director of Product Management, Cricket Health

Olivia Peng, Senior Data Scientist, Himalaya

Liliia Lutsenko, Product Analyst, BetterMe

Stefan Partin, Senior Data Scientist, Qualtrics

“As we aim to provide our customers with world-class content and digital experiences, Amplitude equips us with self-serve, behavioral insights that enable our teams with a real-time view and understanding of our customers’ changing preferences and needs,” said Robbin Brillantes, Data Analytics Head, ABS-CBN Global Ltd. “Amplitude makes it easy to share learnings across our organization, which has not only created a data-informed and collaborative culture that brings us closer to our customers, but continues to fuel curiosity, creativity, and experimentation—driving continuous improvement to all ABS-CBN digital offerings for our customers to enjoy.”

download the complete G2 Winter 2022 report here.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the pioneer in digital optimization software. More than 1,400 customers, including Atlassian, Instacart, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to help them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: “How do our digital products drive our business?” The Amplitude Digital Optimization System makes critical data accessible and actionable to every team — unifying product, marketing, developers, and executive teams around a new depth of customer understanding and common visibility into what drives business outcomes. Amplitude is the best-in-class product analytics solution, ranked #1 by G2. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

