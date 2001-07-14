DocGo Expands Comprehensive, Turnkey Program to Help Employers Comply with OSHA's ETS Mandate

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), is expanding its turnkey solution to provide employers with essential tools and resources to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard (ETS), issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). In response to the recent 6th Circuit Court Decision to uphold the ETS Mandate, DocGo continues to expand its offering in preparation for the February 9th deadline for full enforcement of the ETS Mandate that includes vaccinations or weekly testing by companies with over 100 employees.

DocGo’s end-to-end solution helps employers successfully navigate the ETS and prepare for the forthcoming vaccine mandate. In addition to offering vaccines and testing at corporate sites, homes and other locations, DocGo leverages its proprietary technology to congregate data for proper reporting and compliance. The integrated offering provides employers with real-time dashboards, daily reporting to state and CDC databases, and 24/7 medical support including at-home monoclonal antibody infusion treatment and continual checkups for positive employees.

“Our mobile health services, robust technology and multi-regional presence put us in a unique position to help businesses with COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and OSHA compliance,” said Anthony Capone, president of DocGo. “The end-to-end solution is especially impactful for mid to large-sized businesses operating across multiple state lines. As we continue to reach new markets and customers, we are looking forward to helping additional employers across the country comply with this rule and keep their employees healthy and safe.”

According to OSHA, employers are expected to exercise reasonable efforts to come into compliance by February 9th. Any employers that do not comply with the ETS will be faced with a maximum penalty of up to $136,000 per employee.

