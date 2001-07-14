Logo
DocGo Expands Comprehensive, Turnkey Program to Help Employers Comply with OSHA's ETS Mandate

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), is expanding its turnkey solution to provide employers with essential tools and resources to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard (ETS), issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). In response to the recent 6th Circuit Court Decision to uphold the ETS Mandate, DocGo continues to expand its offering in preparation for the February 9th deadline for full enforcement of the ETS Mandate that includes vaccinations or weekly testing by companies with over 100 employees.

DocGo’s end-to-end solution helps employers successfully navigate the ETS and prepare for the forthcoming vaccine mandate. In addition to offering vaccines and testing at corporate sites, homes and other locations, DocGo leverages its proprietary technology to congregate data for proper reporting and compliance. The integrated offering provides employers with real-time dashboards, daily reporting to state and CDC databases, and 24/7 medical support including at-home monoclonal antibody infusion treatment and continual checkups for positive employees.

“Our mobile health services, robust technology and multi-regional presence put us in a unique position to help businesses with COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and OSHA compliance,” said Anthony Capone, president of DocGo. “The end-to-end solution is especially impactful for mid to large-sized businesses operating across multiple state lines. As we continue to reach new markets and customers, we are looking forward to helping additional employers across the country comply with this rule and keep their employees healthy and safe.”

According to OSHA, employers are expected to exercise reasonable efforts to come into compliance by February 9th. Any employers that do not comply with the ETS will be faced with a maximum penalty of up to $136,000 per employee.

For additional information on the program, please visit www.ETSmandate.com.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005677r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005677/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
