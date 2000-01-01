Oracle: A Growth Machine Facing Valuation Headwinds

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Oracle: A Growth Machine Facing Valuation Headwinds

The stock is down despite announcing growth and a valuable acquisition

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Just now

Summary

  • Oracle plans to acquire electronic medical records company Cerner
  • Despite the deal being value-accretive, investors don't seem impressed
  • Both Oracle and Cerner are down, hinting at investor pessimism as well as a potential for the deal to fail
Article's Main Image

Mergers and acquisitions have been one of the top corporate themes of the year in 2021. Companies that have done well in recent years have been taking advantage of struggling companies, new startups and record-low interest rates in order to make acquisitions that they hope will be value-accretive.

In most cases, these merger announcements have been followed by the stock price of the acquisition target rising to the acquisition price and the stock price of the acquiring company either booking modest gains or remaining flat.

However, there have been exceptions, and one of these exceptions has been software giant Oracle Corp.’s (

ORCL, Financial) recently-announced plan to acquire electronic medical records company Cerner Corp. (CERN, Financial).

A difficult acquisition

On Friday, Oracle announced that it plans to acquire Cerner for $95 per share in cash, or approximately $28.3 billion in total equity value. The deal should close sometime in calendar 2022.

Oracle expects the deal to be immediately value accretive. It will be Oracle’s biggest acquisition ever, adding significant amounts of health data to its ever-growing cloud services business.

Oracle’s stock plunged 6% following the announcement, however. On Monday, the stock dropped another 5% to trade around $91.64, giving up the majority of its gains from earlier this month when it beat earnings estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Meanwhile, Cerner is still trading around the $90.49 mark, which is well below the $95 acquisition price. It’s almost as if investors are betting that the deal will not be completed.

Analysts seem to be primarily concerned with two things about the Cerner acquisition. For one, the acquisition would be a heavy burden on Oracle’s already-strained balance sheet. The cash-debt ratio of 0.29 and the Piotroski F-Score of 3 out of 9 show a potentially unstable financial situation. It’s possible that the company could end up having to finance the deal at least partially with stock, even if it valiantly tries the all-cash route first.

The second concern analysts have regarding the acquisition is that Cerner could harm Oracle’s growth story in the eyes of investors, leading to the market attributing the stock a lower valuation multiple. Cerner’s three-year revenue per share growth rate is 5.4% and its three-year Ebitda per share growth rate is 6.5%. These numbers are significantly below Oracle’s equivalent rates of 13% and 14.4%, respectively.

The valuation is out of line

The main values of the Cerner acquisition likely have to do with the company’s health care data as well as a networking effect. However, those fearing a growth dilution may have a point. If the company’s year-over-year growth rates begin to decline after the acquisition, investors may lose enthusiasm for the stock.

That’s not a good sign, especially since it is accelerated growth that has caused Oracle’s valuation multiples to increase in recent years. The stock currently trades for a price-earnings ratio of 26.57, which is higher than its 10-year median price-earnings ratio of 18.

The GuruFocus Value chart tells a similar story. Based on the combination of past returns, historical valuations and analyst estimates of future earnings, the GF Value chart rates the stock as modestly overvalued.

1473054779071754240.png

Investors are losing faith

Oracle’s recent declines indicate that investors could be losing faith in its growth prospects. While the company should continue growing for many years to come, that growth might not match its current valuation multiples.

Additionally, Cerner trading below its acquisition price is a potential red flag. Anyone with faith that the deal will go through should theoretically be jumping on the easy money from the arbitrage opportunity. Normally, institutional investors close this gap long before retail investors even catch word of the acquisition.

There is another factor that is likely contributing to Oracle’s recent price declines. A broader market decline is ongoing as investors digest the spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates next year. The S&P 500 was down 1% on Monday, with the majority of stocks in the index down 1% to 3% for the day.

All in all, while Oracle remains a leader in cloud services and will likely see many more years of growth, that growth could begin slowing down as more competitors enter the field and Oracle becomes a more mature company, focusing on slow and steady growth and shareholder returns over the speedy growth of the past. In light of this, value-focused investors who are interested in the stock may want to wait until the valuation falls more in line with historical averages.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Investors should always conduct their own careful research and/or consult registered investment advisors before taking action in the stock market.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment