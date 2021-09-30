Logo
Mfs Series Trust Xi Buys Icon PLC, Invesco, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Premier Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mfs Series Trust Xi (Current Portfolio) buys Icon PLC, Invesco, Dollar Tree Inc, Syneos Health Inc, The Wendy's Co, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Premier Inc, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mfs Series Trust Xi. As of 2021Q3, Mfs Series Trust Xi owns 149 stocks with a total value of $14.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MFS Mid Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mfs+mid+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MFS Mid Cap Value Fund
  1. Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 2,854,093 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  2. Life Storage Inc (LSI) - 1,665,432 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  3. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 2,705,282 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  4. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 1,268,728 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  5. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 350,815 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Mfs Series Trust Xi initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,429,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Mfs Series Trust Xi initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.7 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $90.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 477,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Mfs Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Icon PLC by 313.95%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $287.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 434,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Mfs Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 83.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $136.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 989,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Mfs Series Trust Xi added to a holding in The Wendy's Co by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,249,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Mfs Series Trust Xi added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $82.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,505,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Mfs Series Trust Xi added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,726,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Mfs Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $103.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 831,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Mfs Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $41.23 and $45.88, with an estimated average price of $44.25.

Reduced: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Mfs Series Trust Xi reduced to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 42.57%. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Mfs Series Trust Xi still held 2,417,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Premier Inc (PINC)

Mfs Series Trust Xi reduced to a holding in Premier Inc by 36.06%. The sale prices were between $34.87 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $39.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Mfs Series Trust Xi still held 1,228,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: The Kroger Co (KR)

Mfs Series Trust Xi reduced to a holding in The Kroger Co by 30.26%. The sale prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Mfs Series Trust Xi still held 1,116,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.



