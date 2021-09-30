Mfs Series Trust Xi Buys Icon PLC, Invesco, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Premier Inc

New Purchases: IVZ, SYNH,

IVZ, SYNH, Added Positions: ICLR, DLTR, WEN, PCAR, AIG, ABC, BERY, LEA, SLM, KNX, RE, CCK, GPN, UHS, IR, HWM, XRAY, OGN, AXTA,

ICLR, DLTR, WEN, PCAR, AIG, ABC, BERY, LEA, SLM, KNX, RE, CCK, GPN, UHS, IR, HWM, XRAY, OGN, AXTA, Reduced Positions: MPW, PINC, KR, CINF, DFS, APO, SBNY, PWR, AWI,

MPW, PINC, KR, CINF, DFS, APO, SBNY, PWR, AWI, Sold Out: BSX,

Investment company Mfs Series Trust Xi Current Portfolio ) buys Icon PLC, Invesco, Dollar Tree Inc, Syneos Health Inc, The Wendy's Co, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Premier Inc, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mfs Series Trust Xi. As of 2021Q3, Mfs Series Trust Xi owns 149 stocks with a total value of $14.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 2,854,093 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Life Storage Inc (LSI) - 1,665,432 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 2,705,282 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 1,268,728 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 350,815 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%

Mfs Series Trust Xi initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,429,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Series Trust Xi initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.7 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $90.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 477,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Icon PLC by 313.95%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $287.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 434,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 83.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $136.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 989,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Series Trust Xi added to a holding in The Wendy's Co by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,249,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Series Trust Xi added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $82.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,505,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Series Trust Xi added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,726,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $103.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 831,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $41.23 and $45.88, with an estimated average price of $44.25.

Mfs Series Trust Xi reduced to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 42.57%. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Mfs Series Trust Xi still held 2,417,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Series Trust Xi reduced to a holding in Premier Inc by 36.06%. The sale prices were between $34.87 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $39.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Mfs Series Trust Xi still held 1,228,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Series Trust Xi reduced to a holding in The Kroger Co by 30.26%. The sale prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Mfs Series Trust Xi still held 1,116,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.