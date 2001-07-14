Logo
Clean Energy to Host RNG Strategy and Financial Outlook Webcast

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Nasdaq: CLNE) today announced that Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO, and Robert Vreeland, chief financial officer, along with other executive management, will host a webcast to inform investors and analysts of the company’s strategic vision around its renewable natural gas (RNG) supply and the growing demand for RNG fuel by fleet customers in its North American station network.

The webcast will be held January 26, 2022, from 7:00-9:00 am PT and will include a management presentation followed by an opportunity for questions. Details about how to participate in the webcast will be announced in the future.

“We’ve made great advancements in our new methane capture business since we launched it a year ago by forming the two joint ventures with TotalEnergies and bp and then making investments in a number of RNG projects at dairies,” said Littlefair. “We now have a good understanding about the amount of RNG fuel we’re going to need to meet our aggressive goals over the next five years, and the investment needed for and the number of supply projects it will take to match that demand. We look forward to sharing the RNG outlook and financial guidance with our investment community.”

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable+natural+gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow %40ce_renewables on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005211/en/

