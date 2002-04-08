Logo
GXO Named to 2022 FreightTech 100

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Recognized as one of the logistics industry’s most innovative companies

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has been named by FreightWaves, the industry-leading provider of news, data and analytics for the logistics markets, to the 2022 FreightTech 100, spotlighting the most innovative companies across the industry.

“We’re honored to be recognized by FreightWaves because we believe innovation is the key to helping customers meet today’s logistics challenges,” said Sandeep Sakharkar, Chief Information Officer, GXO. “GXO is leading the industry in deployment of automation and software and we will continue to invest in delivering solutions that help our customers to grow efficiently.

GXO uses automation and technology as key differentiators, helping boost safety, efficiency and productivity for customers. In the third quarter of 2021, its first as a standalone company, GXO deployed more than 1,000 new units of technology and grew total technology and automated systems across its warehouse footprint by 139 percent year over year and total goods-to-person systems by 135 percent year over year. GXO also received an industry-leading “AA” ESG rating from MSCI, placing it first among its industry peers.

FreightWaves is the world’s leading supply chain intelligence platform, used by more than 1 million professionals and more than 500 global enterprises to make informed decisions about their current and future supply chain operations. It uses an independent panel of judges to select 100 companies from hundreds of nominees to create the annual FreightTech 100.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider in a $430 billion total addressable market that is benefitting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 95,000 team members across more than 860 warehouse locations totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Matthew Schmidt
+1 203-307-2809
[email protected]

Anne Lafourcade
+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxNTI5NSM0NjIzNTg0IzIyMTA1NTQ=
GXO-Logistics.png

