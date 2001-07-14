Semtech Unveils SurgeSwitch™ System Transient Protection Product Line, Offering Compelling Performance Advantages Over Conventional TVS Devices

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today unveiled the release of the SurgeSwitch™ product line. Semtech’s SurgeSwitch devices are specifically designed to protect circuits and systems operating in harsh industrial and telecom environments.

“SurgeSwitch represents an exciting revolution in Electrical Overstress (EOS) protection,” said Tamir Reshef, director of marketing for Semtech’s Protection Products Group. “The constant clamping characteristics takes the guesswork out of protecting circuits, especially in applications that require protection over industrial and automotive temperature ranges.”

Unlike conventional Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) diodes, SurgeSwitch devices maintain nearly the same clamping voltage over the entire peak pulse current range and extended temperature range, using an innovative new architecture.

Initial SurgeSwitch devices will be available with operating voltages of 22V (TDS2211P), 33V (TDS3311P), 45V (TDS4501P), and 58V (TDS5801P). These devices are housed in a small 1.6 x 1.6mm package. They may be used to meet the common industrial voltage surge standard of +/-1kV per IEC61000-4-5 (RS = 42Ω, CS= 0.5μF). Typical applications include VBUS protection of USB PD voltage buses, IO-Link interfaces, industrial sensors, 24V AC lines in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, PLC I/O Modules, Power over Ethernet, and load switch input protection.

Key Features of SurgeSwitch

Transient protection for high-speed data lines to: IEC 61000-4-2 (ESD) ±30kV (air), ±30kV (contact); IEC 61000-4-5 (Lightning) 40A (8/20μs)

22V, 33V, 45V, and 58V standoff voltage devices

Protects one I/O or VBUS line

Very small footprint: 1.6mm x 1.6mm package

Pb-Free and RoHS/WEEE compliant

Availability

The SurgeSwitch product line of devices is available immediately in production quantities. Semtech offers comprehensive design assistance, including field- and factory-based support. Datasheets, volume pricing and delivery quotes, as well as evaluation kits and samples, are available on the+Semtech+website.

