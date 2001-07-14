Semtech Unveils SurgeSwitch™ System Transient Protection Product Line, Offering Compelling Performance Advantages Over Conventional TVS Devices

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Semtech Unveils SurgeSwitch™ System Transient Protection Product Line, Offering Compelling Performance Advantages Over Conventional TVS Devices

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today unveiled the release of the SurgeSwitch™ product line. Semtech’s SurgeSwitch devices are specifically designed to protect circuits and systems operating in harsh industrial and telecom environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005066/en/

LoRa_TDS_Press_4800x2700px.jpg

Semtech’s SurgeSwitch™ product line offers 30% reduced clamping, 80% smaller package size and stability of clamping over temperature (Photo: Business Wire)

“SurgeSwitch represents an exciting revolution in Electrical Overstress (EOS) protection,” said Tamir Reshef, director of marketing for Semtech’s Protection Products Group. “The constant clamping characteristics takes the guesswork out of protecting circuits, especially in applications that require protection over industrial and automotive temperature ranges.”

Unlike conventional Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) diodes, SurgeSwitch devices maintain nearly the same clamping voltage over the entire peak pulse current range and extended temperature range, using an innovative new architecture.

Initial SurgeSwitch devices will be available with operating voltages of 22V (TDS2211P), 33V (TDS3311P), 45V (TDS4501P), and 58V (TDS5801P). These devices are housed in a small 1.6 x 1.6mm package. They may be used to meet the common industrial voltage surge standard of +/-1kV per IEC61000-4-5 (RS = 42Ω, CS= 0.5μF). Typical applications include VBUS protection of USB PD voltage buses, IO-Link interfaces, industrial sensors, 24V AC lines in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, PLC I/O Modules, Power over Ethernet, and load switch input protection.

Key Features of SurgeSwitch

  • Transient protection for high-speed data lines to: IEC 61000-4-2 (ESD) ±30kV (air), ±30kV (contact); IEC 61000-4-5 (Lightning) 40A (8/20μs)
  • 22V, 33V, 45V, and 58V standoff voltage devices
  • Protects one I/O or VBUS line
  • Very small footprint: 1.6mm x 1.6mm package
  • Pb-Free and RoHS/WEEE compliant

Availability

The SurgeSwitch product line of devices is available immediately in production quantities. Semtech offers comprehensive design assistance, including field- and factory-based support. Datasheets, volume pricing and delivery quotes, as well as evaluation kits and samples, are available on the+Semtech+website.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks, and SurgeSwitch and SClamp are trademarks or service marks, of Semtech Corporation and/or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005066r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005066/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment